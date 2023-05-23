Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micron Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-23 pm EDT
66.01 USD   -0.33%
05:46pRBNZ to hike rates, U.S. default ticks closer
RE
05:38pChina's Micron ban 'not based in fact,' White House says
RE
03:47pUS lawmaker demands action against Chinese chip firm CXMT after Micron
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Micron ban 'not based in fact,' White House says

05/23/2023 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Micron's logo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Chinese government's recent ban on U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology over security concerns is "not based in fact," the White House said on Tuesday.

The Biden administration is troubled by Beijing's recent actions and by raids targeting American firms, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. The White House is communicating its view to Beijing through the Commerce Department, she said.

"These actions are inconsistent with the PRC's assertions that it is opening its markets and committed to a transparent regulator framework," Jean-Pierre said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Heather Timmons; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -0.33% 66.01 Delayed Quote.32.51%
TOPIX INDEX -0.16% 2156.45 Delayed Quote.15.02%
All news about MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05:46pRBNZ to hike rates, U.S. default ticks closer
RE
05:38pChina's Micron ban 'not based in fact,' White House says
RE
03:47pUS lawmaker demands action against Chinese chip firm CXMT after Micron
RE
02:52pExclusive-Chinese chip firm should go on U.S. trade blacklist, after Micron ban -- lawm..
RE
02:11pUS should sanction Chinese firm over Micron ban, House China panel chair says
RE
12:33pTop US Senator, Biden working to address China ban on Micron chips -statement
RE
11:09aGlobal markets live: Micron, Qantas, Zoom, Meta, BT Group...
MS
10:08aIndices: The rise of AI and geopolitical tensions are shaping the markets
MS
06:51aMicron Technology Fails China Regulator's Security Review, Media Reports
MT
06:03aFed hawks re-emerge, dollar pumped
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 547 M - -
Net income 2023 -5 653 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,8x
Yield 2023 0,68%
Capitalization 72 241 M 72 241 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,80x
EV / Sales 2024 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 66,01 $
Average target price 70,52 $
Spread / Average Target 6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.32.51%72 482
NVIDIA CORPORATION113.33%771 023
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.17%448 532
BROADCOM INC.21.33%282 829
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.66.74%173 919
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.41%155 082
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer