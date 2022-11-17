Chip stocks hammered in Asia, dollar firms on hawkish Fed

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chip stocks took a beating on
Thursday, sending most Asian share indexes lower, after grim
signals from Micron Technology overnight about excess
inventories and sluggish demand.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar rebounded after
stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales suggested the Federal
Reserve was unlikely to ease up in its battle with inflation.
That fuelled concerns about the economic outlook, with the
U.S. Treasury yield curve remaining deeply inverted in Tokyo
trading and suggesting that investors are braced for recession.
"Inflation is likely to remain elevated for some time ...
because in the U.S., at least, it's services that are driving
inflation, and that can have greater persistency," Salim Ramji,
global head of ETFs and index investments at BlackRock, told the
Reuters Global Markets Forum on Wednesday.
"(In equities) minimum volatility strategies can help
investors stay invested while reducing risk," he said.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.1%, with its
tech stocks slipping more than 4%. Mainland Chinese
shares also declined, with blue chips falling 1.1%.
Japan's Nikkei lost 0.3% and South Korea's Kospi
dropped 1.1%, each led by declines in heavyweight chip
players.
Overnight, the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index
slumped 4.3% after Micron said it would reduce memory
chip supply and make more cuts to its capital spending plan.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 1.5% while the S&P 500
slid 0.8%.
However, e-mini futures indicated some respite at the
reopen, pointing 0.26$ higher for the Nasdaq and 0.18%
higher for the S&P.
For Europe, German DAX futures signaled a 0.08% rise
at the start, but U.K. FTSE futures pointed down 0.25%.
Investors are re-assessing the U.S. monetary policy outlook
after consumer spending figures contradicted the narrative of
the past week or so from cooler consumer and producer price
data.
Rhetoric from Fed officials on Wednesday also remained
hawkish. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said there was still a
ways to go on rates, while San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly
told CNBC that pausing rate hikes was not yet part of the
discussion.
"Fed commentary, like the resilient spending numbers, gave
little succour for anyone looking for an imminent pivot," with
caution permeating markets as a result, Ted Nugent, an economist
at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.
Money markets give 93% odds that the Fed will slow to a
half-point rate increase on Dec. 14, with just 7% probability of
another 75 basis point increase. However, traders still see the
terminal rate close to 5% by next summer, up from the current
policy rate of 3.75-4%.
The U.S. dollar index - which measures the currency
against six major counterparts - added 0.13% to 106.41,
stabilizing after a slide as low as 105.30 on Tuesday following
the release of producer price inflation numbers.
The euro sank 0.14%, while the risk-sensitive
Aussie dollar slipped 0.4%.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields recovered modestly
from a six-week low at 3.671% hit overnight in Tokyo trading,
last standing at about 3.71%, while the two-year yield
continued to consolidate near its lowest level since
Oct. 28 around 4.37%.
Gold slid 0.6% to about $1,763 an ounce amid a firmer
dollar.
Crude oil continued to decline in Asia after settling more
than a dollar lower overnight, following the resumption of
Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and as
rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on sentiment.
Brent crude futures dropped by $1.07, or 1.2%, to
$91.79 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
futures fell $1.21, or 1.4%, to $84.38 a barrel.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Additional reporting by Divya
Chowdhury; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Edmund Klamann)