Sept 27 (Reuters) - Micron Technology forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, powered by demand for its memory chips from the rapidly growing artificial intelligence sector.

The company expects adjusted revenue of $4.40 billion, plus or minus $200 million, for the current quarter, compared with estimates of $4.20 billion, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)