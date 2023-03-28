Chipmaker Micron forecasts in line quarterly revenue
03/28/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc on Tuesday forecast third-quarter revenue in line with Wall Street expectations, banking on steady demand for memory chip products from the fast-growing artificial intelligence industry.
The company expects third-quarter revenue of $3.70 billion plus or minus $200 million, matching analysts' average estimate, according to Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)