European shares edge higher on boost from chipmakers ahead of U.S. jobs data

* Next catalyst for investors will be U.S. jobs
report-analyst
* Volkswagen up on strongest first-half U.S. sales since
1973
* Travel & leisure leads weekly declines
July 2 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday on a boost
from semiconductor makers, while investors awaited a closely
watched monthly jobs report from the United States later in the
day.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, with
technology stocks rising 1.0%. The STOXX 600 is set to
end the week flat.
Semiconductor maker ASML Holding NV rose 1.5%
after Micron Technology Inc said it plans to start using
ASML EUV machines in production in 2024, while ASM International
NV rose nearly 2.0% as it forecast higher order intake
in the second quarter.
Market participants are now keenly awaiting data which will
likely show U.S. job growth picked up in June as companies,
desperate to boost production and services amid booming demand,
raised wages and offered incentives to lure millions of
unemployed Americans back into the labor force.
"The next catalyst for investors to look forward to will be
the U.S. jobs report today, which could shed some light on the
state of the recovery as well as the Federal Reserve's likely
plans for monetary policy," said Jim Reid, head of thematic
research at Deutsche Bank.
Most major European sector indexes were trading higher by
0800 GMT, with travel & leisure leading the advance and
recouping some losses from earlier in the week.
The index still led weekly declines across sectors as it was
hit by concerns of travel bans amid the fast-spreading Delta
variant of the coronavirus.
The STOXX 600 is now just a hair's breadth away from a
record high hit in June, as data points through the week
reflected a vaccine-led economic recovery.
Among other stocks, France's SMCP reversed early
declines to rise 0.4%, after the company along with Zara owner
Inditex were the subject of an investigation as they
are suspected of concealing "crimes against humanity" in China's
Xinjiang region, according to a judicial source.
Volkswagen AG rose 0.5% after its U.S. arm said
it sold more than 211,000 cars in the first half of 2021, its
highest level for the period in nearly 50 years.
Shares in Denmark's Ambu tumbled 14% to the
bottom of the STOXX 600 after the single-use medical devices
maker cut its profit outlook.
Also on the radar is producer prices data for the euro zone
during the month of May, scheduled to be released at 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)