MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC - EXPECT SOME GROSS MARGIN IMPROVEMENT THR…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
The Vegan Market
Education
The Golden Age of Video Games
Fintechs
Ageing Population
Boats
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Cybersecurity
The SPAC
The Cannabis Industry
Robotics
Financial Data
Boats
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Micron Technology, Inc.
News
Summary
MU
US5951121038
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
(MU)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00:00 2023-03-28 pm EDT
59.28
USD
-0.85%
05:21p
Micron Technology Inc - Customer Inventories Have Reduced In Several End Markets - Conf Call
RE
05:21p
Micron technology inc - expect some gross margin improvement thr…
RE
05:19p
Micron technology inc - expect q2 gross margin to be the trough…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC - EXPECT SOME GROSS MARGIN IMPROVEMENT THR…
03/28/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC - EXPECT SOME GROSS MARGIN IMPROVEMENT THROUGH FY 2024
© Reuters 2023
All news about MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05:21p
Micron Technology Inc - Customer Inventories Have Reduced In Several End Markets - Conf..
RE
05:21p
Micron technology inc - expect some gross margin improvement thr…
RE
05:19p
Micron technology inc - expect q2 gross margin to be the trough…
RE
05:15p
Micron technology inc ceo says smartphone market is shifting its…
RE
05:11p
Micron technology inc ceo says these are early stages of generat…
RE
05:08p
Micron technology inc ceo says profitability levels in the indus…
RE
05:03p
Micron technology inc - expect the trajectory of pricing to be i…
RE
04:57p
Micron technology inc - expect profitability to remain extremely…
RE
04:57p
Micron Technology Posts Bigger-Than-Expected Fiscal Second-Quarter Loss, Issues Downbea..
MT
04:56p
Micron technology inc - expect q3 gross margins to be negatively…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
03/27
Evercore ISI Adjusts Micron Technology's Price Target to $75 From $65, Keeps Outperform..
MT
02/10
Mizuho Securities Upgrades Micron Technology to Buy From Neutral, Raises Price Target t..
MT
01/03
UBS Adjusts Micron Technology's Price Target to $70 From $75, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
15 915 M
-
-
Net income 2023
-3 491 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
1 004 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-18,5x
Yield 2023
0,75%
Capitalization
65 241 M
65 241 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
4,16x
EV / Sales 2024
2,63x
Nbr of Employees
49 000
Free-Float
88,3%
More Financials
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
37
Last Close Price
59,79 $
Average target price
66,05 $
Spread / Average Target
10,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Murphy
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Switz
Director
Scott J. DeBoer
Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia
Executive Vice President-Global Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
18.61%
65 241
NVIDIA CORPORATION
81.55%
654 254
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
17.06%
453 309
BROADCOM INC.
12.11%
261 344
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
7.16%
160 444
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
51.23%
155 676
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
Master