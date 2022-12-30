Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micron Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:02 2022-12-30 pm EST
49.54 USD   -1.98%
01:31pMicron Appoints Mark Montierth as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit 
GL
01:30pMicron Appoints Mark Montierth as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit 
AQ
09:34aArgus Downgrades Micron Technology to Hold From Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Micron Appoints Mark Montierth as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit 

12/30/2022 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced the appointment of Mark Montierth to the role of corporate vice president and general manager of its Mobile Business Unit.

Montierth will be responsible for leading Micron’s mobile business, including building world-class mobile solutions to address the growing market opportunity for memory and storage driven by the demand for data-intensive mobile experiences. Montierth will report to Sumit Sadana, Micron’s executive vice president and chief business officer.

“I’m excited to have Mark take on this new role at Micron,” said Sadana. “Mark’s leadership skills, success in running innovative, high-growth businesses and expertise in high-performance memory make him well-suited to lead Micron’s Mobile Business Unit. I am confident he will continue to build on our strong product momentum and deep customer and ecosystem partnerships to deliver solutions that enable next-generation mobile user experiences.”

Prior to this appointment, Montierth was vice president and general manager of high-bandwidth and graphics memory product lines in Micron’s Compute and Networking Business Unit. Under his leadership, Micron launched its first high-bandwidth memory product into high volume production and ramped the industry’s fastest graphics memory. Montierth joined Micron in March 2021 after serving as vice president and general manager at Marvell and NXP Semiconductor. His track record includes driving strong business results and product leadership across wireless connectivity, custom silicon, mobile application processor and mobile power management businesses.

Montierth, an inventor on more than 50 U.S.-issued patents, earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering and computer architecture from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University. 

Montierth succeeds Raj Talluri, whose five-year Micron tenure led to significant growth and established the company as a leader in mobile memory and storage solutions. Talluri is leaving Micron to pursue a new opportunity.

These leadership changes will be effective on January 17, 2023.

About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2022 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


All news about MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
01:31pMicron Appoints Mark Montierth as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Mobil..
GL
01:30pMicron Appoints Mark Montierth as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Mobil..
AQ
09:34aArgus Downgrades Micron Technology to Hold From Buy
MT
12/29Enovix Names New CEO
MT
12/28MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 28, 20..
MS
12/25Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - media
RE
12/23S&P 500 Posts 0.2% Weekly Decline Amid Rate Worries; Consumer Discretionary, Technology..
MT
12/23Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Tesla Poised to Rise..
MT
12/23North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Higher Ah..
DJ
12/23Futures steady ahead of November inflation data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16 746 M - -
Net income 2023 -2 545 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 778 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -21,1x
Yield 2023 0,88%
Capitalization 55 268 M 55 268 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
EV / Sales 2024 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 50,65 $
Average target price 65,05 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-47.27%55 268
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-27.48%376 463
NVIDIA CORPORATION-50.35%359 380
BROADCOM INC.-16.17%233 101
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-14.47%149 767
QUALCOMM, INC.-39.94%123 131