Micron Technology Board Committee Approves Cuts to Executives' Salaries

By Denny Jacob

Micron Technology Inc. on Thursday said a board committee approved a reduction in certain executives' annual base salaries and suspended bonuses for all executives for fiscal 2023.

The memory-chip maker said the reduction, approved on Sunday, will reduce Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra's pay by 20%, according to a regulatory filing. The reductions will also cut pay for an executive vice president by 15%, while a senior vice president's pay will be reduced by 10%.

The company said it's also reducing base salaries among a broad group of its executive level employees. The board reduced the cash compensation of non-employee members by 20%, effective with the next full non-executive director compensation period and continuing at the reduced amount through fiscal 2023.

The Boise, Idaho-based company has been working to slash expenses in response to weakening demand for electronics and chips that go into. Micron in December said it would reduce its workforce by 10% to save money and cut executive salaries.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1740ET