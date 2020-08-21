Micron Technology : Down Seven Consecutive Days So Far, on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since November 2015 -- Data Talk

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is currently at $42.63, down $0.36 or 0.83%

-- Would be lowest close since April 21, 2020, when it closed at $41.41

-- Currently down eight of the past nine days

-- Currently down seven consecutive days; down 12.07% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Nov. 16, 2015, when it fell for nine straight trading days

-- Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending March 20, 2020, when it fell 17.41%

-- Down 14.83% month-to-date

-- Down 20.73% year-to-date

-- Down 55.85% from its all-time closing high of $96.56 on July 14, 2000

-- Down 0.77% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 23, 2019), when it closed at $42.96

-- Down 28.94% from its 52-week closing high of $59.99 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Up 23.67% from its 52-week closing low of $34.47 on March 16, 2020

-- Traded as low as $42.48

-- Down 1.17% at today's intraday low

All data as of 12:05:57 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet