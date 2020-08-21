Log in
Micron Technology, Inc.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
Summary 


Micron Technology : Down Seven Consecutive Days So Far, on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since November 2015 -- Data Talk

08/21/2020 | 12:32pm EDT

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is currently at $42.63, down $0.36 or 0.83%

-- Would be lowest close since April 21, 2020, when it closed at $41.41

-- Currently down eight of the past nine days

-- Currently down seven consecutive days; down 12.07% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Nov. 16, 2015, when it fell for nine straight trading days

-- Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending March 20, 2020, when it fell 17.41%

-- Down 14.83% month-to-date

-- Down 20.73% year-to-date

-- Down 55.85% from its all-time closing high of $96.56 on July 14, 2000

-- Down 0.77% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 23, 2019), when it closed at $42.96

-- Down 28.94% from its 52-week closing high of $59.99 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Up 23.67% from its 52-week closing low of $34.47 on March 16, 2020

-- Traded as low as $42.48

-- Down 1.17% at today's intraday low

All data as of 12:05:57 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 300 M - -
Net income 2020 2 688 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 891 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47 756 M 47 756 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 63,06 $
Last Close Price 42,99 $
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology & Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-20.07%47 756
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED28.25%365 514
NVIDIA CORPORATION106.39%299 640
INTEL CORPORATION-17.84%209 120
BROADCOM INC.4.05%132 251
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.01%126 922
