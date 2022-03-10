Micron Technology : Emerging Technology - Micron Ventures' View of 2022 and Beyond, Part 1

G is currently with the investment team at Micron Ventures, investingfrom our $100M AIfund. She invests in startups that are leveragingAI/ML to solve critical problems in the areas of Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive and AgTech. She brings 20 years of multi-disciplinary experience across product management, product marketing, corporate strategy, M&A and venture investments in both startups and Fortune 500 companies like Dell & Corning. She has also worked as an early stage investor at Earlybird Venture Capital, a premier European venture capital fund based in Germany. She has a Masters in EE from The Ohio State University and MBA from INSEAD in France. She is also a Kauffman Fellow.