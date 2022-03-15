Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micron Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Micron Technology : Equal Pay Day 2022 – We're Closing the Gap

03/15/2022 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Equal Pay Day marks the number of additional days it takes for women, on average, to earn what men did in the prior year. In 2021, Equal Pay Day was March 24, representing the 83 additional workdays required for women to earn equivalent compensation to what men earned in 2020. In 2021, the gender pay gap was reduced to 74 workdays, and so today, March 15, is Equal Pay Day 2022.

While the gender pay gap is shrinking, there is still a lot of work to do - women across the U.S. still make only 83 cents on average for every dollar paid to men.

Equal Pay Day serves as a reminder and call to action to renew our collective commitment to the principles of equal opportunity for all. In particular, Black, Latina and Indigenous women face greater challenges when it comes to equal pay, and it's important that business leaders across all industries work even harder to identify and correct these disparities.

Micron and Pay Equity

While companies across various industries continue to work toward closing the overall gender pay gap, I am proud that Micron has been successful in fulfilling its commitment to reach pay equity and inclusive benefits globally.

In 2018, we achieved our goal of global pay equity for women, and we have sustained this milestone every year since. Last year, we achieved pay equity in the U.S. for our veteran, Black and Hispanic team members. We also closed the pay gap in Singapore for Malays and for people with disabilities globally.

While many companies have focused their pay equity efforts on salary alone, Micron's focus on pay equity is comprehensive in nature, including base pay, cash bonuses and stock awards.

Maintaining pay equity requires continuous vigilance. At Micron, we constantly monitor pay equity through a defined process of analyzing our pay structure, and we act quickly to address any identified statistically significant gaps.

Offering Comprehensive, Inclusive Benefits Globally

Pay equity is one important step toward creating an inclusive and welcoming workplace where team members feel seen, heard, valued and respected. However, it is important we expand the concept of pay equity to include more than employee compensation.

That's why at Micron we continuously evaluate the benefits we offer globally and drive improvements to ensure that they remain comprehensive, inclusive and equitable. We have embarked on a multi-year partnership with a third-party evaluator to help us assess the benefits Micron offers our team members and find opportunities to provide additional inclusive enhancements at our sites around the world.

I am encouraged to see the dedication of our team members and partners as we continue to advance global pay equity and inclusive team member benefits at Micron. I hope that other companies across industries will join hands with us towards this shared goal for society, where we work together, learn from each other and ensure equitable compensation and benefits for all. This will be a big step forward in ensuring that everyone feels valued and has the opportunity to reach their full potential in the workplace.

And my ultimate hope is that in the near future, we reach our collective goal of ensuring that the concept of Equal Pay Day becomes redundant and a thing of the past.

Sumit Sadana

Sumit Sadana is executive vice president and chief business officer at Micron Technology.
Read full bio >

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 14:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
10:22aMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Equal Pay Day 2022 – We're Closing the Gap
PU
06:02aMicron Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere
GL
03/10MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Emerging Technology - Micron Ventures' View of 2022 and Beyond, Part 1
PU
03/09Biden, backed by business executives, presses Congress on chip funding
RE
03/04Micron Technology Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -..
DJ
03/02Micron Delivers World's Most Advanced 176-Layer NAND Data Center SSD
AQ
03/01Micron Delivers World's Most Advanced 176-Layer NAND Data Center SSD
GL
03/01Micron Technology, Inc. Announces It Is Sampling the Vertically-Integrated 176-Layer NA..
CI
03/01MICRON TECHNOLOGY : delivers the world's most advanced 176-layer NAND data center SSD with..
PU
02/28Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Second Quarter Results on March 29, 2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 592 M - -
Net income 2022 9 840 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,09x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 77 713 M 77 713 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 69,40 $
Average target price 112,85 $
Spread / Average Target 62,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Sadana Executive VP, Chief Financial & Business Officer
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-25.50%77 713
NVIDIA CORPORATION-27.48%533 250
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-6.99%520 811
BROADCOM INC.-14.67%231 822
INTEL CORPORATION-13.79%180 797
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-28.94%166 398