Increasing demand and disciplined supply improving industry outlook

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023, which ended August 31, 2023.

Fiscal Q4 2023 highlights

  • Revenue of $4.01 billion versus $3.75 billion for the prior quarter and $6.64 billion for the same period last year
  • GAAP net loss of $1.43 billion, or $1.31 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $1.18 billion, or $1.07 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $249 million versus $24 million for the prior quarter and $3.78 billion for the same period last year

Fiscal 2023 highlights

  • Revenue of $15.54 billion versus $30.76 billion for the prior year
  • GAAP net loss of $5.83 billion, or $5.34 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $4.86 billion, or $4.45 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $1.56 billion versus $15.18 billion for the prior year

“During fiscal 2023, amid a challenging environment for the memory and storage industry, Micron sustained technology leadership, launched a significant number of leading-edge products, and took decisive actions on supply and cost,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “Our 2023 performance positions us well as a market recovery takes shape in 2024, driven by increasing demand and disciplined supply. We look forward to record industry TAM revenue in 2025 as AI proliferates from the data center to the edge.”

Quarterly Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)

GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2)
FQ4-23FQ3-23FQ4-22 FQ4-23FQ3-23FQ4-22
        
Revenue$4,010 $3,752 $6,643  $4,010 $3,752 $6,643 
Gross margin (435) (668) 2,622   (366) (603) 2,676 
percent of revenue (10.8%) (17.8%) 39.5%  (9.1%) (16.1%) 40.3%
Operating expenses 1,037  1,093  1,101   842  866  1,014 
Operating income (loss) (1,472) (1,761) 1,521   (1,208) (1,469) 1,662 
percent of revenue (36.7%) (46.9%) 22.9%  (30.1%) (39.2%) 25.0%
Net income (loss) (1,430) (1,896) 1,492   (1,177) (1,565) 1,621 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1.31) (1.73) 1.35   (1.07) (1.43) 1.45 


Annual Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)

GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2)
FY 23FY 22 FY 23FY 22
      
Revenue$15,540 $30,758  $15,540 $30,758 
Gross margin (1,416) 13,898   (1,196) 14,113 
percent of revenue (9.1%) 45.2%  (7.7%) 45.9%
Operating expenses 4,329  4,196   3,623  3,832 
Operating income (loss) (5,745) 9,702   (4,819) 10,281 
percent of revenue (37.0%) 31.5%  (31.0%) 33.4%
Net income (loss) (5,833) 8,687   (4,862) 9,475 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (5.34) 7.75   (4.45) 8.35 
              

Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $1.01 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $7.01 billion for the full year of 2023, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of negative $758 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and negative $5.45 billion for the full year of 2023. Micron ended the year with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $10.52 billion. On September 27, 2023, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on October 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 10, 2023.

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the first quarter of 2024:

FQ1-24GAAP(1) OutlookNon-GAAP(2) Outlook
   
Revenue$4.40 billion ± $200 million$4.40 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin(6.0%) ± 2.0%(4.0%) ± 2.0%
Operating expenses$1.01 billion ± $15 million$900 million ± $15 million
Diluted earnings (loss) per share($1.24) ± $0.07($1.07) ± $0.07
   

Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 4th Qtr.3rd Qtr.4th Qtr.Year Ended
 August 31,
2023		June 1,
2023		September 1,
2022		August 31,
2023		September 1,
2022
      
Revenue$4,010 $3,752 $6,643 $15,540 $30,758 
Cost of goods sold 4,445  4,420  4,021  16,956  16,860 
Gross margin (435) (668) 2,622  (1,416) 13,898 
      
Research and development 719  758  839  3,114  3,116 
Selling, general, and administrative 219  219  280  920  1,066 
Restructure and asset impairments 4  68  5  171  48 
Other operating (income) expense, net 95  48  (23) 124  (34)
Operating income (loss) (1,472) (1,761) 1,521  (5,745) 9,702 
      
Interest income 134  127  54  468  96 
Interest expense (129) (119) (45) (388) (189)
Other non-operating income (expense), net 9    23  7  (38)
  (1,458) (1,753) 1,553  (5,658) 9,571 
      
Income tax (provision) benefit 24  (139) (56) (177) (888)
Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees 4  (4) (5) 2  4 
Net income (loss)$(1,430)$(1,896)$1,492 $(5,833)$8,687 
      
Earnings (loss) per share     
Basic$(1.31)$(1.73)$1.36 $(5.34)$7.81 
Diluted (1.31) (1.73) 1.35  (5.34) 7.75 
      
Number of shares used in per share calculations     
Basic 1,095  1,094  1,097  1,093  1,112 
Diluted 1,095  1,094  1,106  1,093  1,122 
                

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)

As ofAugust 31,
2023		June 1,
2023		September 1,
2022
    
Assets   
Cash and equivalents$8,577 $9,298 $8,262 
Short-term investments 1,017  1,054  1,069 
Receivables 2,443  2,429  5,130 
Inventories 8,387  8,238  6,663 
Other current assets 820  715  657 
Total current assets 21,244  21,734  21,781 
Long-term marketable investments 844  973  1,647 
Property, plant, and equipment 37,928  38,727  38,549 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 666  655  678 
Intangible assets 404  410  421 
Deferred tax assets 756  708  702 
Goodwill 1,150  1,252  1,228 
Other noncurrent assets 1,262  1,221  1,277 
Total assets$64,254 $65,680 $66,283 
    
Liabilities and equity   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$3,958 $4,177 $6,090 
Current debt 278  259  103 
Other current liabilities 529  668  1,346 
Total current liabilities 4,765  5,104  7,539 
Long-term debt 13,052  12,986  6,803 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 603  603  610 
Noncurrent unearned government incentives 727  632  589 
Other noncurrent liabilities 987  950  835 
Total liabilities 20,134  20,275  16,376 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Shareholders’ equity   
Common stock 124  124  123 
Additional capital 11,036  10,782  10,197 
Retained earnings 40,824  42,391  47,274 
Treasury stock (7,552) (7,552) (7,127)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (312) (340) (560)
Total equity 44,120  45,405  49,907 
Total liabilities and equity$64,254 $65,680 $66,283 
    

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)

For the year endedAugust 31,
2023		September 1,
2022
   
Cash flows from operating activities  
Net income (loss)$(5,833)$8,687 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:  
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 7,756  7,116 
Provision to write down inventories to net realizable value 1,831   
Stock-based compensation 596  514 
Goodwill impairment 101   
Restructure and asset impairments 11  44 
Loss on debt repurchases and conversions   83 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:  
Receivables 2,763  190 
Inventories (3,555) (2,179)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,104) 744 
Other (7) (18)
Net cash provided by operating activities 1,559  15,181 
   
Cash flows from investing activities  
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (7,676) (12,067)
Purchases of available-for-sale securities (723) (1,770)
Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities 1,566  1,321 
Proceeds from government incentives 710  115 
Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities 25  294 
Proceeds from sale of Lehi, Utah fab   888 
Other (93) (366)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (6,191) (11,585)
   
Cash flows from financing activities  
Proceeds from issuance of debt 6,716  2,000 
Repayments of debt (761) (2,032)
Payments of dividends to shareholders (504) (461)
Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (425) (2,432)
Payments on equipment purchase contracts (138) (141)
Other 95  86 
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 4,983  (2,980)
   
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (34) (106)
   
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 317  510 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,339  7,829 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period$8,656 $8,339 
       

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
NOTES
(Unaudited)

Inventories

In the third and second quarters of 2023, we recorded charges of $401 million and $1.43 billion, respectively, to cost of goods sold to write down the carrying value of work in process and finished goods inventories to their estimated net realizable values (“NRV”). The impact of inventory NRV write-downs for each period reflects (1) inventory write-downs in that period, offset by (2) lower costs in that period on the sale of inventory written down in prior periods. The impacts of inventory NRV write-downs are summarized below:

 4th Qtr.3rd Qtr.4th Qtr.Year Ended
 August 31,
2023		June 1,
2023		September 1,
2022		August 31,
2023		September 1,
2022
      
Provision to write down inventory to NRV$$(401)$$(1,831)$
Lower costs from sale of inventory written down in prior periods 563 281   844  
 $563$(120)$$(987)$
             

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)

 4th Qtr.3rd Qtr.4th Qtr.Year Ended
 August 31,
2023		June 1,
2023		September 1,
2022		August 31,
2023		September 1,
2022
      
GAAP gross margin$(435)$(668)$2,622 $(1,416)$13,898 
Stock-based compensation 64  60  49  201  193 
Other 5  5  5  19  22 
Non-GAAP gross margin$(366)$(603)$2,676 $(1,196)$14,113 
      
GAAP operating expenses$1,037 $1,093 $1,101 $4,329 $4,196 
Stock-based compensation (87) (91) (82) (363) (308)
Restructure and asset impairments (4) (68) (5) (171) (48)
Goodwill impairment (101)     (101)  
Litigation settlement   (68)   (68)  
Other (3)     (3) (8)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$842 $866 $1,014 $3,623 $3,832 
      
GAAP operating income (loss)$(1,472)$(1,761)$1,521 $(5,745)$9,702 
Stock-based compensation 151  151  131  564  501 
Restructure and asset impairments 4  68  5  171  48 
Goodwill impairment 101      101   
Litigation settlement   68    68   
Other 8  5  5  22  30 
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)$(1,208)$(1,469)$1,662 $(4,819)$10,281 
      
GAAP net income (loss)$(1,430)$(1,896)$1,492 $(5,833)$8,687 
Stock-based compensation 151  151  131  564  501 
Restructure and asset impairments 4  68  5  171  48 
Goodwill impairment 101      101   
Litigation settlement   68    68   
Loss on debt repurchases and conversions         83 
Other 7  7  11  32  61 
Impact of Idaho income tax reform         189 
Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments (10) 37  (18) 35  (94)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)$(1,177)$(1,565)$1,621 $(4,862)$9,475 
      
GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,095  1,094  1,106  1,093  1,122 
Adjustment for stock-based compensation     15    13 
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,095  1,094  1,121  1,093  1,135 
      
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share$(1.31)$(1.73)$1.35 $(5.34)$7.75 
Effects of the above adjustments 0.24  0.30  0.10  0.89  0.60 
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share$(1.07)$(1.43)$1.45 $(4.45)$8.35 


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued

 4th Qtr.3rd Qtr.4th Qtr.Year Ended
 August 31,
2023		June 1,
2023		September 1,
2022		August 31,
2023		September 1,
2022
      
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities$249 $24 $3,777 $1,559 $15,181 
      
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (1,461) (1,561) (3,613) (7,676) (12,067)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 18  34  30  92  117 
Payments on equipment purchase contracts (26) (36) (9) (138) (141)
Amounts funded by partners 462  184  11  710  115 
Investments in capital expenditures, net (1,007) (1,379) (3,581) (7,012) (11,976)
Adjusted free cash flow$(758)$(1,355)$196 $(5,453)$3,205 

The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), diluted shares, diluted earnings (loss) per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

  • Stock-based compensation;
  • Employee severance;
  • Gains and losses from settlements;
  • Restructure and asset impairments;
  • Goodwill impairment;
  • Gains and losses from debt repurchases and conversions; and
  • The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income (loss).

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

FQ1-24 GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook
        
Revenue$4.40 billion ± $200 million    $4.40 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin(6.0%) ± 2.0% 2.0%A (4.0%) ± 2.0%
Operating expenses$1.01 billion ± $15 million $113 million B $900 million ± $15 million
Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1)($1.24) ± $0.07 $0.17 A, B, C ($1.07) ± $0.07


Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions)		      
        
AStock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $66 
AOther – cost of goods sold  4 
BStock-based compensation – research and development  69 
BStock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative  44 
CTax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments  (1)
       $182 

(1) GAAP and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share based on approximately 1.10 billion diluted shares.

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

 