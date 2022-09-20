Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micron Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
50.80 USD   -2.50%
05:10pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Latest NVIDIA GPUs Powered by Innovation, Collaboration and Micron GDDR6X
PU
09/19BMO Capital Adjusts Micron Technology's Price Target to $80 From $85, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09/13BNP Paribas Exane Initiates Micron Technology at Outperform with $75 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Micron Technology : Latest NVIDIA GPUs Powered by Innovation, Collaboration and Micron GDDR6X

09/20/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Micron teams share a vision with our partners to deliver unprecedented value in our markets with truly innovative products that define the future. Industry leadership is a passion here at Micron, and partnering with our customers to deliver high-value product innovation is the engine that powers our vision.

I am privileged to work every day with the exceptionally talented teams at Micron that create the unprecedented features and capabilities of products that set the industry benchmarks for performance, power and reliability.

Today's exciting announcement by NVIDIA about the GeForce™ RTX 40-Series GPUs, including the RTX 4090 and 4080, showcases collaboration, innovation and a look to the future. NVIDIA's new Ada-Lovelace architecture GPUs usher in a new era of real-time ray tracing, neural rendering and dramatically higher performance. But, to unlock all that power, NVIDIA needed absolutely the highest memory bandwidth available and chose Micron's leadership second-generation 16Gb GDDR6X memory.

The use of innovative PAM4 multilevel signaling techniques has been a key factor in achieving the incredible performance of GDDR6X and the Ada-Lovelace family of GPUs. Together, these remarkable technologies improve the experience for the most intense graphics workloads, like 4K and 8K rendering, VR gaming and professional visualization, at ultrahigh frame rates.

"Delivering the ultimate graphics experience requires immense memory bandwidth," said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of NVIDIA GeForce. "Our collaboration with Micron and utilizing their second-generation GDDR6X memory enables our new RTX 4090 and 4080 GPUs to deliver a new level of performance for gamers and creators."

Our portfolio of GDDR6X, which includes the world's fastest graphics memory at up to 24Gbps in mass production today, is unrivaled to deliver the user experience that gamers, content creators and professionals demand.

Innovation is alive and thriving at Micron! Since Micron's founding in 1978 innovation has been our passion and become part of our DNA. That heritage continues with our latest line of 16Gb GDDR6X memory. We are excited that Micron's leadership position in high-performance memory enables NVIDIA to raise the bar for graphics performance, and I am proud to be part of the teams that makes such innovation and collaboration happen.

Mark Montierth

Mark Montierth is the VP and GM for Micron's portfolio of high-performance graphics and HBM memory solutions. He is responsible for delivering the high-bandwidth memory solution, enabling the industry's most demanding AI/ML, HPC , visualization and gaming applications.

Mark brings more than 30 years of industry experience delivering complex semiconductor solutions in several design and management roles. He is an inventor on more than 50 issued design patents and holds an MSEE from Stanford and a BSEE from Brigham Young University.

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 21:09:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05:10pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Latest NVIDIA GPUs Powered by Innovation, Collaboration and Micron GDD..
PU
09/19BMO Capital Adjusts Micron Technology's Price Target to $80 From $85, Maintains Outperf..
MT
09/13BNP Paribas Exane Initiates Micron Technology at Outperform with $75 Price Target
MT
09/12SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Rise Monday, Overcoming Chipmakers' Slump
MT
09/12SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
09/12Micron Technology Breaks Ground at Manufacturing Fab in Idaho
MT
09/12Micron breaks ground on $15 billion U.S. chip plant, says more to come soon
RE
09/12Micron Breaks Ground on Leading-Edge Manufacturing Fab in Boise, Idaho
GL
09/12Micron Breaks Ground on Leading-Edge Manufacturing Fab in Boise, Idaho
AQ
09/12Micron Technology, Inc. Breaks Ground on Manufacturing Fab in Boise, Idaho
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 944 M - -
Net income 2022 8 717 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,75x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 57 474 M 57 474 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 52,10 $
Average target price 75,03 $
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-44.07%57 474
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-22.52%386 034
NVIDIA CORPORATION-54.50%333 078
BROADCOM INC.-24.58%203 246
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.32%151 904
QUALCOMM, INC.-30.74%142 228