Micron Technology : Latest NVIDIA GPUs Powered by Innovation, Collaboration and Micron GDDR6X

Micron teams share a vision with our partners to deliver unprecedented value in our markets with truly innovative products that define the future. Industry leadership is a passion here at Micron, and partnering with our customers to deliver high-value product innovation is the engine that powers our vision.

I am privileged to work every day with the exceptionally talented teams at Micron that create the unprecedented features and capabilities of products that set the industry benchmarks for performance, power and reliability.

Today's exciting announcement by NVIDIA about the GeForce™ RTX 40-Series GPUs, including the RTX 4090 and 4080, showcases collaboration, innovation and a look to the future. NVIDIA's new Ada-Lovelace architecture GPUs usher in a new era of real-time ray tracing, neural rendering and dramatically higher performance. But, to unlock all that power, NVIDIA needed absolutely the highest memory bandwidth available and chose Micron's leadership second-generation 16Gb GDDR6X memory.

The use of innovative PAM4 multilevel signaling techniques has been a key factor in achieving the incredible performance of GDDR6X and the Ada-Lovelace family of GPUs. Together, these remarkable technologies improve the experience for the most intense graphics workloads, like 4K and 8K rendering, VR gaming and professional visualization, at ultrahigh frame rates.

"Delivering the ultimate graphics experience requires immense memory bandwidth," said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of NVIDIA GeForce. "Our collaboration with Micron and utilizing their second-generation GDDR6X memory enables our new RTX 4090 and 4080 GPUs to deliver a new level of performance for gamers and creators."

Our portfolio of GDDR6X, which includes the world's fastest graphics memory at up to 24Gbps in mass production today, is unrivaled to deliver the user experience that gamers, content creators and professionals demand.

Innovation is alive and thriving at Micron! Since Micron's founding in 1978 innovation has been our passion and become part of our DNA. That heritage continues with our latest line of 16Gb GDDR6X memory. We are excited that Micron's leadership position in high-performance memory enables NVIDIA to raise the bar for graphics performance, and I am proud to be part of the teams that makes such innovation and collaboration happen.