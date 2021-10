--Micron Technology Inc. is planning to build a new plant for dynamic random-access memory in the western Japanese prefecture of Hiroshima at an estimated cost of as much as 800 billion yen ($7.00 billion), Nikkan Kogyo reports without citing sources.

--The Japanese government may provide financial aid for the project, the report said.

Full story: https://www.nikkan.co.jp/articles/view/00615711 (Japanese)

