MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Micron Technology, Inc.    MU

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
Micron Technology : Ryan Meredith on How to Get Crazy Fast Aerospike Performance

01/22/2021 | 09:08pm EST
Ryan Meredith has, in his words, 'an awesome job.' He leads a team of talented engineers who spend their days dreaming up ways to use Micron's storage technologies to 'really push the envelope' or even shred it!

Using Micron's X100 NVMe SSD, he's achieved impressive scores on some benchmarks for Aerospike, one of the fastest NoSQL databases that underpin time-critical web applications like fraud detection, recommendation engines and stock trading. For example, on the ACT benchmark- which is like the time Aerospike takes to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour - X100 hit an amazing 1,400,000 transactions per second. It also refuses to slow down as the system load increases, which is, as they say, a very good thing.

Or, as Ryan puts it, 'Aerospike is a crazy fast NoSQL database and our testing proves that you can get crazy fast results using the Micron X100 SSD.'

And why is X100 so fast? The not-so-secret sauce isMicron's 3D XPoint™ nonvolatile memory technology, which works on a completely different principle to conventional flash-based SSDs. I strongly recommend you listen in to find out more.

If you really want to dig in, check out Ryan's technical white paper at micron.com/aerospike.

Rebecca Lewington

Technology Evangelist, Global Corporate Marketing and Corporate Communications
Rebecca is responsible for telling Micron's technology story to show how fractally innovative our people are and how we're enabling the world to harness data to accelerate exploration and discovery. Based in California, she holds a master's degree in engineering from the University of London and has been granted 15 patents in the field of semiconductor plasma etch manufacturing systems.

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2021 02:07:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 011 M - -
Net income 2021 3 858 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 715 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 0,20%
Capitalization 92 044 M 92 044 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 95,42 $
Last Close Price 82,28 $
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology & Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.9.44%92 044
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED22.45%623 879
NVIDIA CORPORATION5.04%343 359
INTEL CORPORATION25.37%255 961
BROADCOM INC.6.21%189 862
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED8.15%186 332
