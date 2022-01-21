Micron Technology : Statement on Current Situation in Xi'an, China

Xi'an, China, Jan. 21, 2022 -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today released the following statement.

Micron's DRAM assembly and test facility in Xi'an is back to operating at full capacity.

Micron remains in full compliance with the Xi'an Government's city closure, which took effect on Dec. 23, 2021. Our top priority remains the health and safety of our team members, contractors and the broader Xi'an community.

We thank our team members, subcontractor partners, suppliers and the local government for working to identify solutions that have enabled us to continue serving our customers and maintain operations at the site safely during the city closure.

Xi'an, China, Dec. 29, 2021 -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today released the following statement in response to the Xi'an Government's city closure.

Micron is in full compliance with the Xi'an Government's city closure, which took effect on Dec. 23, 2021. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, contractors and the broader Xi'an community.

The city's closure has reduced Micron's team member and contractor workforce at our Xi'an site, resulting in some impact to output levels of our DRAM assembly and test operations there. We are working with suppliers operating in this region that face similar challenges. We are also working with local government officials to identify solutions that will enable us to minimize impact of the situation and maintain operations at the site safely. We are tapping our global supply chain, including our subcontractor partners, to help service our customers for these DRAM products. We project that these efforts will allow us to meet most of our customer demand, however there may be some near-term delays as we activate our network. New or more stringent restrictions impacting our operations in Xi'an may be increasingly difficult to mitigate. We will continue to address the situation proactively and work closely with our customers, suppliers and logistics partners to ensure we minimize any impact to delivery schedules.

We take the threat posed by the spread of COVID-19 seriously and are employing appropriate measures to minimize the risk of virus transmission, including maximizing physical distancing and temporarily reducing workforce density at our Xi'an facility. To protect all those on our site, we have enhanced our already stringent COVID-19 protocols to include further facility reconfiguration and air flow ionization, advanced electronic contact tracing, on-site testing and encouraging vaccination.