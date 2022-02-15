Log in
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
Micron Technology : Statement on Noble Gas Supply

02/15/2022 | 02:07pm EST
We understand that reports of potential disruption of supply of noble gases, particularly neon, due to ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, are concerning for the semiconductor industry. Micron has diversified sourcing for all of our noble gases, and our supply of neon is primarily sourced and originates from various suppliers across the European Union, United States and Asia. Additionally, we maintain appropriate inventories of noble gases to support our business, have several long-term supply agreements with key suppliers and are working closely with them to ensure uninterrupted supply. We will continue to leverage our diversified sourcing and global manufacturing footprint to deliver the solutions customers need to bring their next generation of products to life.

Micron Technology

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 19:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 389 M - -
Net income 2022 9 736 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 242 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 0,46%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 89,86 $
Average target price 111,76 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Sadana Executive VP, Chief Financial & Business Officer
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-3.64%100 623
NVIDIA CORPORATION-17.49%606 675
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.58%591 882
BROADCOM INC.-13.05%238 881
INTEL CORPORATION-7.61%193 746
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.70%186 102