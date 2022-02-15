Micron Technology : Statement on Noble Gas Supply

We understand that reports of potential disruption of supply of noble gases, particularly neon, due to ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, are concerning for the semiconductor industry. Micron has diversified sourcing for all of our noble gases, and our supply of neon is primarily sourced and originates from various suppliers across the European Union, United States and Asia. Additionally, we maintain appropriate inventories of noble gases to support our business, have several long-term supply agreements with key suppliers and are working closely with them to ensure uninterrupted supply. We will continue to leverage our diversified sourcing and global manufacturing footprint to deliver the solutions customers need to bring their next generation of products to life.