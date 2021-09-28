Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micron Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Micron Technology : U.S. chipmaker Micron forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates

09/28/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc on Tuesday forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, as shortages in chip-making materials appeared to be catching up with the memory chip maker.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $7.65 billion, plus or minus $200 million, while analysts on average were expecting $8.57 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the Boise, Idaho-based company, fell roughly 5% in extended trading.

Micron, which makes both NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market and DRAM memory chips that are widely used in data centers, personal computers and other devices, benefited from the pandemic due to a shift to remote work.

However, the tepid forecast from Micron, one of the world's biggest memory chip suppliers, signals an easing in demand for chips in certain end markets such as PCs, given majority of the hybrid work shift has already taken place. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 688 M - -
Net income 2021 5 706 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 667 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 0,19%
Capitalization 84 634 M 84 634 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 75,18 $
Average target price 108,20 $
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology & Products
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.0.00%84 634
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.08%563 013
NVIDIA CORPORATION65.91%540 634
INTEL CORPORATION9.72%221 756
BROADCOM INC.15.30%207 804
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS22.25%184 947