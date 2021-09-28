Micron Technology : U.S. chipmaker Micron forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc on Tuesday
forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, as
shortages in chip-making materials appeared to be catching up
with the memory chip maker.
The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $7.65
billion, plus or minus $200 million, while analysts on average
were expecting $8.57 billion, according to IBES data from
Refinitiv.
Shares of the Boise, Idaho-based company, fell roughly 5% in
extended trading.
Micron, which makes both NAND memory chips that serve the
data storage market and DRAM memory chips that are widely used
in data centers, personal computers and other devices, benefited
from the pandemic due to a shift to remote work.
However, the tepid forecast from Micron, one of the world's
biggest memory chip suppliers, signals an easing in demand for
chips in certain end markets such as PCs, given majority of the
hybrid work shift has already taken place.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)