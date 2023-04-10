Micron Technology Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2022 -- Data Talk

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is currently at $63.45, up $4.89 or 8.35%
--Would be highest close since March 29, 2023, when it closed at $63.54
--On pace for largest percent increase since March 16, 2022, when it rose 8.97%
--Currently up two consecutive days; up 11.28% over this period
--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 11, 2022, when it rose 11.7%
--Up 5.15% month-to-date
--Up 26.95% year-to-date
--Down 34.83% from its all-time closing high of $97.36 on Jan. 14, 2022
--Down 11.91% from 52 weeks ago (April 11, 2022), when it closed at $72.03
--Down 15.82% from its 52-week closing high of $75.37 on June 2, 2022
--Up 29.81% from its 52-week closing low of $48.88 on Sept. 26, 2022
--Traded as high as $63.62; highest intraday level since March 30, 2023, when it hit $64.10
--Up 8.64% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 29, 2023, when it rose as much as 8.67%
--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today
--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today
--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
--Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 10:03:32 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-10-23 1020ET