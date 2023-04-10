Advanced search
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
2023-04-10
63.07 USD   +7.70%
10:21aMicron Technology Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:57aWall Street drops as job gains fuel rate-hike worries
RE
09:03aWall St set for lower open as jobs report stokes rate-hike worries
RE
Micron Technology Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2022 -- Data Talk

04/10/2023 | 10:21am EDT
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is currently at $63.45, up $4.89 or 8.35%


--Would be highest close since March 29, 2023, when it closed at $63.54

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 16, 2022, when it rose 8.97%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 11.28% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 11, 2022, when it rose 11.7%

--Up 5.15% month-to-date

--Up 26.95% year-to-date

--Down 34.83% from its all-time closing high of $97.36 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 11.91% from 52 weeks ago (April 11, 2022), when it closed at $72.03

--Down 15.82% from its 52-week closing high of $75.37 on June 2, 2022

--Up 29.81% from its 52-week closing low of $48.88 on Sept. 26, 2022

--Traded as high as $63.62; highest intraday level since March 30, 2023, when it hit $64.10

--Up 8.64% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 29, 2023, when it rose as much as 8.67%

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:03:32 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 1020ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 8.04% 63.28 Delayed Quote.17.17%
NASDAQ 100 -0.83% 12951.14 Real-time Quote.19.40%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.72% 11998.09 Real-time Quote.15.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 551 M - -
Net income 2023 -5 625 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,4x
Yield 2023 0,76%
Capitalization 64 088 M 64 088 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
EV / Sales 2024 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 88,1%
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.17.17%64 088
NVIDIA CORPORATION84.99%666 732
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.39%452 237
BROADCOM INC.11.36%259 593
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.84%161 413
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.42.77%149 005
