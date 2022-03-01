Micron Technology : delivers the world's most advanced 176-layer NAND data center SSD with significant reduction in latency

Data centers and cloud environments have an insatiable hunger for fast, consistent data. Whether running real-time analytics, processing online transactions or streaming media, the infrastructure must be performant, responsive and flexible. The ability to serve up data quickly is critical.As a market leader in innovation and design of memory and storage solutions, Micron is aware of the challenges that our customers face every day. Our engineering and design teams work tirelessly across industries to ensure that the solutions needed continue to advance the capabilities of today's and tomorrow's data center and cloud infrastructure. As use cases grow in complexity and workloads demand more optimal storage solutions, the need to reduce latency is critically important because it affects application performance, customer satisfaction and the speed at which shared resources are freed up.The Micron® 7450 SSD with NVMe® addresses these challenges head on. It is the world's most advanced 176-layer NAND data center SSD. The Micron 7450 uses replacement-gate (RG) technology, which provides greater power efficiency and places the CMOS under the array (CuA), saving critical layout space. Delivering 1M IOPS for random reads, the 7450 brings new performance capabilities to the data center market with a broad array of form factors and enhanced security features, providing design flexibility for today and future-proofing for tomorrow's data center application needs.Most importantly, the Micron 7450 SSD delivers a significant reduction in read/write latency: it crosses the sub-2ms latency barrier for 99.9999% quality of service (QoS) of random read and write workloads. This reduction in latency compared to previous generations is an absolute necessity in enabling responsiveness in a range of database-driven services that underlay everything from AI to streaming media.The 7450 SSD builds on Micron's rich history of storage innovation. Designed specifically for the data center and cloud, it offers a wide variety of U.3, M.2 and E1.S form factors ranging from 400GB to 15.36TB capacities, including 7.68TB E1.S and 15.36TB U.3 devices. It is the second generation of data center SSDs that are fully integrated with innovative Micron IP.The challenge of addressing latency lies in the complex nature of today's technology. To reduce latency, not only must each component or element be optimized, the interaction and orchestration between them needs to be optimized as well. To reduce read/write latency in storage environments, Micron provides a complete vertically integrated solution, which delivers breakthrough NAND and controller design, security, and support - all from a single expert source.Our close partnerships within the industry also allow us to understand challenges and requirements, such as latency. Our engineering and manufacturing teams collaboratively work with other industry experts to design key technologies to address challenges and meet our customers' requirements. The Micron 7450 SSD is our latest product innovation born of this collaboration.Let's look at three areas where latency is a major concern:

Real-Time Analytics and AI:



These applications and workloads have one thing in common: they require a lot of data to generate insights. In fact, the more data you can provide, the more insightful the results can be. But delivering more data to complex algorithms is a challenge. The ability to reduce delay means that not only is insight provided faster, but there is greater efficiency in the use of infrastructure. Whether on-prem or in the cloud, the ability to optimize resources by reducing latency means better total cost of ownership (TCO).



Content Streaming:



We have all had the experience of watching live content online - like a favorite show or sporting event. Latency, buffering delays and lost frames can all contribute to a poor live user experience. Have enough of those moments and you may start to alter your choice of streaming providers. Latency and delay have real consequences for companies like these.



Cloud Environments:



In virtualized and containerized cloud environments, the ability to dynamically share resources is key. For cloud service providers, the faster they can reuse resources, the better they can monetize their infrastructure. In these environments, milliseconds add up, and the ability to move data into and out of applications and workloads enables them to provide more agile service while maximizing their infrastructure investment.