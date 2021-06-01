Micron Technology : Celebrates Pride Worldwide

Pride Month is dedicated to lifting up LGBTQ+ voices, celebrating LGBTQ+ culture and advancing LGBTQ+ rights. Although the timing of Pride celebrations varies around the globe, Micron is celebrating our LGBTQ+ team members and allies during June. Our 10 global PRIDE+Allies employee resource group (ERG) chapters will host activities, educational opportunities and celebrations all month long.

Our PRIDE+Allies ERG is a vital connection between team members and the company. The ERG is instrumental in contributing to policies leading to a more inclusive workplace for LGBTQ+ team members. Like Micron's other ERGs, PRIDE+Allies has executive sponsors, demonstrating Micron's commitment to inclusion.

Sponsorship is beneficial for the ERG, the company and the executives who serve in this role. 'I see executive sponsorship as a conduit through which valuable information flows - in both directions,' said Dinesh Bahal, one of the PRIDE+Allies executive sponsors. 'Personally, this has been a huge learning experience for me - in understanding the challenges faced by people who are different in some way from the workplace majority around them.'

Executive sponsorship also ensures LGBTQ+ members have a part in the company's success. 'I want to play a role in driving Micron's business success, which is directly and inexorably linked to how diverse our workforce is and how inclusive our company culture is,' said Cris Turner, another PRIDE+Allies executive sponsor. 'I see my role as guiding and supporting the PRIDE+Allies leadership team and, more importantly, helping them navigate the company and eliminating roadblocks.'

At Micron, nothing is more important than our people, which is why we take time to celebrate. But Micron's commitment extends beyond a one-month celebration. Advocating for racial and LGBTQ+ equality is one of Micron's FY21 diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) commitments. We've also expanded our DEI strategy to include LGBTQ-friendly policies.

Our commitment to making progress in inclusion is getting attention. Micron was recently recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as part of its 2021 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality, with the highest possible rating of 100.

Micron will continue making strides to create an inclusive environment for all where everyone can bring their authentic selves to work. Happy Pride Month!