Micron Technology : Embraces Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month

May marks Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month in the United States, offering a time to celebrate people from Asia, as well as the Pacific Islands of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia, collectively referred to as the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Heritage months provide an opportunity to learn about and better appreciate underrepresented cultures that contribute to America's diversity. However, this year Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month carries greater significance because of the rise of violence against Asian Americans, said Thy Tran, Micron's vice president of DRAM Process Integration.

'I share my fears and vulnerability regarding the recent waves of hate crimes against Asians to express my solidarity with my fellow Asians, and all people of color for that matter. And I hope that more awareness will help others to find courage to stand up for each other instead of being bystanders.'

In March, Micron held a town hall with its employees, called 'team members,' about the violence the AAPI community has faced, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that meeting, several AAPI team members shared stories of hatred and violence they or their friends and family members have experienced. Several Micron team members expressed interest in creating a new AAPI employee resource group (ERG). Jeremy Werner, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron's Storage Business Unit, and Utae Nakanishi, vice president Global Business and People Partnering, will serve as executive sponsors for this new ERG.

This ERG will join Micron's other nine employee resource groups centered on shared identities or experiences. From empowering women, LGBTQ+, communities of color, communities of different capabilities and others, Micron's ERGs foster acceptance, celebrate achievement and create communities of understanding - both within and beyond corporate walls.

Generating invaluable innovation to our business by building relationships, fostering inclusive communities and embracing a diversity of ideas, our ERGs are structured to follow the four C model, developed by Dr. Robert Rodriguez, so their activities align to culture, commerce, career and community.

Team members who participate in any of Micron's ERGs are exposed to many leadership and professional development opportunities, including project management, budgeting, strategic communication planning and exposure to Micron's executive team.