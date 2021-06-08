Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micron Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Micron Technology : Hisashi Hisamatsu on Boosting Battery Life With 1α Mobile Memory

06/08/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Micron recently announced the world's first 1α (1-alpha) DRAM process technology, which offers major improvements in bit density, power and performance.

We've just started shipping LPDDR4X memory chips, fabricated using 1α, to be built into mobile phones. Our 1α mobile DRAM uses an impressive 20% less power than its predecessor.

Hisashi Hisamatsu, from Micron's mobile systems engineering group in Japan, spends his life taking the latest smartphones apart and running experiments on them to understand exactly how different applications use memory. This makes him the perfect person to help me understand how the benefits of 1α translate to longer battery life in the real world.

Learn more at micron.com/1-alpha.

Rebecca Lewington

Technology Evangelist, Global Corporate Marketing and Corporate Communications
Rebecca is responsible for telling Micron's technology story to show how fractally innovative our people are and how we're enabling the world to harness data to accelerate exploration and discovery. Based in California, she holds a master's degree in engineering from the University of London and has been granted 15 patents in the field of semiconductor plasma etch manufacturing systems.

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 21:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05:53pMICRON TECHNOLOGY  : Hisashi Hisamatsu on Boosting Battery Life With 1α Mo..
PU
06/07MICRON TECHNOLOGY  : One Plus One Equals Three – Micron and Lightbits Labs
PU
06/07Some Companies Are Taking Longer to Pay Suppliers Despite Recovery
DJ
06/04MICRON TECHNOLOGY  : Students to Tackle Science, Engineering at Micron Tech Camp
PU
06/01MICRON TECHNOLOGY  : Automotive-Grade UFS 3.1 Brings the Latest Smartphone Perfo..
PU
06/01MICRON TECHNOLOGY  : Advances Client SSDs With 176-Layer NAND PCIe Gen4 Portfoli..
PU
06/01MICRON TECHNOLOGY  : Microns DDR5 Technology Enablement Program Empowers an Ecos..
PU
06/01Micron Accelerates Breakthrough Platform Innovation With Advancements Across ..
GL
06/01MICRON TECHNOLOGY  : Celebrates Pride Worldwide
PU
06/01MICRON TECHNOLOGY  : to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Results on June 30, 2021
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 156 M - -
Net income 2021 5 406 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 061 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 0,21%
Capitalization 90 308 M 90 308 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 114,24 $
Last Close Price 80,53 $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology & Products
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.11.79%94 244
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.13%553 281
NVIDIA CORPORATION34.96%439 065
INTEL CORPORATION15.15%230 529
BROADCOM INC.5.92%189 362
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.80%174 130