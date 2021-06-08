Micron Technology : Hisashi Hisamatsu on Boosting Battery Life With 1α Mobile Memory

Micron recently announced the world's first 1α (1-alpha) DRAM process technology, which offers major improvements in bit density, power and performance.
We've just started shipping LPDDR4X memory chips, fabricated using 1α, to be built into mobile phones. Our 1α mobile DRAM uses an impressive 20% less power than its predecessor.
Hisashi Hisamatsu, from Micron's mobile systems engineering group in Japan, spends his life taking the latest smartphones apart and running experiments on them to understand exactly how different applications use memory. This makes him the perfect person to help me understand how the benefits of 1α translate to longer battery life in the real world.
Learn more at micron.com/1-alpha.
Rebecca Lewington
Technology Evangelist, Global Corporate Marketing and Corporate Communications
Rebecca is responsible for telling Micron's technology story to show how fractally innovative our people are and how we're enabling the world to harness data to accelerate exploration and discovery. Based in California, she holds a master's degree in engineering from the University of London and has been granted 15 patents in the field of semiconductor plasma etch manufacturing systems.
Disclaimer
Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 21:52:02 UTC.