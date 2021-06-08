Micron Technology : Hisashi Hisamatsu on Boosting Battery Life With 1α Mobile Memory

Micron recently announced the world's first 1α (1-alpha) DRAM process technology, which offers major improvements in bit density, power and performance.

We've just started shipping LPDDR4X memory chips, fabricated using 1α, to be built into mobile phones. Our 1α mobile DRAM uses an impressive 20% less power than its predecessor.

Hisashi Hisamatsu, from Micron's mobile systems engineering group in Japan, spends his life taking the latest smartphones apart and running experiments on them to understand exactly how different applications use memory. This makes him the perfect person to help me understand how the benefits of 1α translate to longer battery life in the real world.

