Micron Technology : forecasts higher Q3 revenue as remote work trend boosts chip demand

March 31 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc on
Wednesday forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street
estimates due to a rise in demand for its chips, driven by an
extended remote working trend and boost from 5G smartphone
adoption, sending its shares up 3% in aftermarket trade.
The Boise, Idaho-based company, which makes NAND memory
chips that serve the data storage market as well as DRAM chips
that are widely used in laptops and other computing devices,
benefited from the coronavirus pandemic as a global shift to
remote work boosted chip demand.
The chipmaker expects current-quarter revenue to be $7.1
billion, plus or minus $200 million, while analysts on average
were expecting $6.79 billion, according to IBES data from
Refinitiv.
The company's revenue for the second quarter rose to $6.24
billion, beating estimates of $6.21 billion, according to IBES
data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)