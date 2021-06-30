Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micron Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Micron Technology : profit beats, forecasts revenue above estimates

06/30/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 30 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and forecast fourth-quarter revenue above expectations, as a worldwide shift to remote work and rising 5G smartphone adoption spurred demand for its chips.

The chipmaker forecast current-quarter revenue of $8.2 billion, plus or minus $200 million, while analysts on average were expecting $7.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Micron makes NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market and DRAM memory chips that are used in data centers and computing devices. It has benefited from the pandemic-induced global shift towards remote work as demand for laptops and other electronic devices soared.

The company's revenue for the third quarter ended June 3 rose 36% to $7.42 billion, beating estimates of $7.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.88 per share in the quarter, above estimates of $1.72 per share.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
04:20pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED  : to buy Micron's Utah factory for $900 million
RE
04:13pMICRON TECHNOLOGY  : profit beats, forecasts revenue above estimates
RE
04:12pMICRON : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:11pMICRON TECHNOLOGY  : Earnings Flash (MU) MICRON TECHNOLOGY Reports Q3 Revenue $7..
MT
04:11pMICRON TECHNOLOGY  : Earnings Flash (MU) MICRON TECHNOLOGY Posts Q3 EPS $1.88, v..
MT
04:10pMicron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
GL
04:09pMicron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
GL
04:04pMICRON TECHNOLOGY  : forecasts fourth-quarter revenue above estimates
RE
04:03pMICRON TECHNOLOGY INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
04:03pMICRON TECHNOLOGY  : REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2021 (Form ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 156 M - -
Net income 2021 5 498 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 0,20%
Capitalization 92 999 M 92 999 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 82,93 $
Average target price 114,45 $
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology & Products
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.10.91%91 990
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.26%549 120
NVIDIA CORPORATION53.40%474 253
INTEL CORPORATION15.38%225 765
BROADCOM INC.8.98%189 622
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED17.52%173 779