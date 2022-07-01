Micron Technology on Pace for Lowest Close Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is currently at $52.34, down $2.94 or 5.32%

--Would be lowest close since Nov. 4, 2020, when it closed at $51.96

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 16, 2022, when it fell 6.95%

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 10.95% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 14, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 16, 2022, when it fell 12.15%

--Down 43.81% year-to-date

--Down 46.24% from its all-time closing high of $97.36 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 34.84% from 52 weeks ago (July 2, 2021), when it closed at $80.33

--Down 46.24% from its 52-week closing high of $97.36 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $51.40; lowest intraday level since Nov. 4, 2020, when it hit $50.93

--Down 7.02% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 16, 2022, when it fell as much as 8.24%

--Sixth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Fifth worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:16:39 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-22 1134ET