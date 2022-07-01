Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micron Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:56 2022-07-01 am EDT
52.18 USD   -5.61%
11:35aMicron Technology on Pace for Lowest Close Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:24aMicron Technology, Inc. - Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022
AQ
10:57aUBS Adjusts Micron Technology Price Target to $90 From $100, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Micron Technology on Pace for Lowest Close Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

07/01/2022 | 11:35am EDT
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is currently at $52.34, down $2.94 or 5.32%


--Would be lowest close since Nov. 4, 2020, when it closed at $51.96

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 16, 2022, when it fell 6.95%

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 10.95% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 14, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 16, 2022, when it fell 12.15%

--Down 43.81% year-to-date

--Down 46.24% from its all-time closing high of $97.36 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 34.84% from 52 weeks ago (July 2, 2021), when it closed at $80.33

--Down 46.24% from its 52-week closing high of $97.36 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $51.40; lowest intraday level since Nov. 4, 2020, when it hit $50.93

--Down 7.02% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 16, 2022, when it fell as much as 8.24%

--Sixth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Fifth worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 11:16:39 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-22 1134ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 687 M - -
Net income 2022 9 742 M - -
Net cash 2022 6 200 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,48x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 61 729 M 61 729 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 55,28 $
Average target price 89,96 $
Spread / Average Target 62,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-39.86%61 729
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-22.60%414 802
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.46%379 584
BROADCOM INC.-26.99%196 179
INTEL CORPORATION-27.36%152 957
QUALCOMM, INC.-30.15%143 069