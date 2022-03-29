Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micron Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/29 04:37:05 pm EDT
84.94 USD   +6.35%
04:29pMicron Technology's 2Q Profit Surges
DJ
04:28pMicron Technology Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue Advance; Company Issues Fiscal Q3 Outlook
MT
04:20pMicron forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates, shares up
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Micron Technology's 2Q Profit Surges

03/29/2022 | 04:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maria Armental


Micron Technology Inc.'s profit surged in the latest period with 5G, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles' higher adoption driving demand growth.

Shares rose 3.6% to $85 in after-hours trading on the earnings beat.

Micron, one of the world's largest memory-chip makers, reported a second-quarter profit of $2.26 billion, compared with $603 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, profit was $2, or $2.14 as adjusted.

Revenue rose to $7.79 billion from $6.24 billion a year earlier.

Micron had projected $1.73 to $1.93 a share, or $1.85 to $2.05 a share as adjusted, on $7.3 billion to 7.7 billion in revenue. Meanwhile, analysts surveyed by FactSet expected a profit of $1.87 a share, or $1.98 a share as adjusted, and $7.53 billion in revenue.


Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-22 1628ET

All news about MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
04:29pMicron Technology's 2Q Profit Surges
DJ
04:28pMicron Technology Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue Advance; Company Issues Fiscal Q3 Outlook
MT
04:20pMicron forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates, shares up
RE
04:19pMicron Guides For Q3 EPS of $2.36-$2.56 on Revenue of $8.5-$8.9 Billion, vs. Analyst Co..
MT
04:14pMICRON : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:10pEarnings Flash (MU) MICRON TECHNOLOGY Posts Q2 Revenue $7.79B, vs. Street Est of $7.541..
MT
04:10pEarnings Flash (MU) MICRON TECHNOLOGY Posts Q2 EPS $2.14, vs. Street Est of $1.98
MT
04:07pMicron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
GL
04:07pMicron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
GL
04:05pMicron forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 636 M - -
Net income 2022 9 924 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,26x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 89 425 M 89 425 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 79,86 $
Average target price 112,55 $
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Sadana Executive VP, Chief Financial & Business Officer
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-14.27%89 425
NVIDIA CORPORATION-4.05%707 168
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-4.23%525 008
BROADCOM INC.-4.89%258 393
INTEL CORPORATION0.02%209 749
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-16.44%195 674