Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micron Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
57.01 USD   -1.08%
08/26Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Event
GL
08/26Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Event
AQ
08/25Semiconductor Stocks Gain Along With Broad Market
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 29, 2022

08/29/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), announced today that it will hold its fiscal fourth quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain time.

The call will be webcast live at http://investors.micron.com/. Webcast replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website for approximately one year after the call.

About Micron Technology, Inc.  
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2022 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Erica Pompen
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1873
epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Farhan Ahmad
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1927
farhanahmad@micron.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
08/26Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Event
GL
08/26Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Event
AQ
08/25Semiconductor Stocks Gain Along With Broad Market
MT
08/25Wall St climbs as investors await Fed's signals from Jackson Hole
RE
08/18Applied Materials predicts upbeat revenue as chipmakers ramp up capacity
RE
08/16Cloud hangs over U.S. chipmakers on worries data center growth could slow
RE
08/12China's SMIC posts quarterly revenue surge but warns of some panic in chip sector
RE
08/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Good news keeps on coming
MS
08/11Sonos shares hit a low note on revenue forecast cut
RE
08/11ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Micron Technology, Public Storage, Pioneer Natural Resources, Sh..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 043 M - -
Net income 2022 8 795 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 906 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,39x
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 63 574 M 63 574 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 57,63 $
Average target price 75,61 $
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-38.13%63 574
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-16.75%438 656
NVIDIA CORPORATION-44.71%407 153
BROADCOM INC.-21.72%210 332
QUALCOMM, INC.-24.33%155 401
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.07%154 864