  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Micron Technology, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
03/29 04:37:11 pm EDT
84.9 USD   +6.30%
04:29pMicron Technology's 2Q Profit Surges
DJ
04:28pMicron Technology Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue Advance; Company Issues Fiscal Q3 Outlook
MT
04:20pMicron forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates, shares up
RE
Micron forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates, shares up

03/29/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc forecast third-quarter revenue above market estimates on Tuesday, driven by growth in its data centers, cloud and smartphones segments.

Shares of the Boise, Idaho-based company rose 4.5% after market.

The company has benefited from the global shift to hybrid work powering demand for computers, enterprise servers and other top customer segments for its memory chips.

It forecast current-quarter revenue of $8.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $8.06 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income rose to $2.26 billion from $603 million last year.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 636 M - -
Net income 2022 9 924 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,26x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 89 425 M 89 425 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 91,6%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Sadana Executive VP, Chief Financial & Business Officer
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-14.27%89 425
NVIDIA CORPORATION-4.05%707 168
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-4.23%525 008
BROADCOM INC.-4.89%258 393
INTEL CORPORATION0.02%209 749
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-16.44%195 674