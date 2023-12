Dec 20 (Reuters) - Memory chipmaker Micron Technology forecast quarterly revenue above market estimates on Wednesday as memory demand and pricing begins to recover after one of the most significant downturns in years.

The company forecast revenue of $5.3 billion, plus or minus $200 million, for the second quarter, compared with estimates of $5.03 billion, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)