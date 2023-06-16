Micron nears $1 bln investment in India chip packaging plant - Bloomberg News

June 16 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc is
close to committing at least $1 billion towards setting up a
chip packaging factory in India, Bloomberg News reported on
Friday.
An announcement could be made when Prime Minister Narendra
Modi visits the U.S. next week, according to the report, citing
people with knowledge of the matter, one of whom said that the
money promised could also rise up to $2 billion.
Micron did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
