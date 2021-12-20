Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Micron Technology, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Micron projects revenue above estimates on strong demand

12/20/2021 | 04:16pm EST
Micron Technology's solid-state drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco

(Reuters) -Micron Technology Inc on Monday forecast second-quarter revenue above market estimates as the pandemic-driven shift to remote working drives up demand for its memory chips.

The company makes both the NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market and the DRAM memory chips that are widely used in data centers, personal computers and other devices.

Strong demand and an industry-wide shortage of the chips have also allowed Micron, one of the world's biggest memory chip suppliers, to charge higher prices for its products.

The company expects revenue for the current quarter to be $7.5 billion, plus or minus $200 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.27 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

In the first quarter, Micron earned $2.16 per share on an adjusted basis, beating expectations of $2.11 per share.

Its shares rose 5.7% to $87.7 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 042 M - -
Net income 2022 9 709 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 420 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,87x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 92 974 M 92 974 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 83,00 $
Average target price 97,83 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology & Products
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.10.40%92 974
NVIDIA CORPORATION112.95%695 025
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.83%565 263
BROADCOM INC.45.02%262 158
INTEL CORPORATION1.61%205 872
QUALCOMM, INC.16.06%198 016