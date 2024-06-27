Micron returns to profitability in Q3
The chipmaker's sales came in at $6.81 billion, up 81% year-on-year and 17% sequentially, exceeding its forecast range thanks in particular to strong demand in AI.
We are gaining market share in high-margin products such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and sales of our data center SSDs have reached record levels", says CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.
For its fourth quarter 2023-24, the Boise, Idaho-based group says it expects adjusted EPS of $1.08, give or take eight cents, and revenues of $7.6 billion, give or take $200 million.
