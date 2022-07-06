Micron's Annual Sustainability Report Highlights Continued Progress and Commitment to Powering a Future That Enriches Life For All

Company’s efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions, decrease waste and invest in the future of sustainable technology receive global recognition

BOISE, Idaho, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today released “Investing in the Future: Micron’s 2022 Sustainability Report,” underscoring the company’s continued commitment to innovation, the environment, and our people and communities.



Micron exceeded all targets associated with its credit facilities announced last year. These metrics included securing a 40% improvement in greenhouse gas intensity compared to 2018; ensuring 90% of the company’s waste is recycled, reused or recovered; and achieving a Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) average facility audit score of 193.2 out of a possible 200.

Micron also made meaningful progress in its diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) commitments. The company achieved comprehensive global pay equity for all underrepresented groups, surpassed its goal to invest 3% of its cash investments with diverse financial institutions and grew its annual spend with diverse suppliers to $212 million.

“In 2021, we made substantial progress against our sustainability goals, exceeding our targets in greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction and water recycling. We further advanced our environmental strategy in May 2022 with the announcement of new climate goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Micron President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra. “Sustainability and inclusion are vital to a future that enriches life for all our communities, and Micron will continue to build on the progress we have made in areas like achieving comprehensive pay equity and investing in innovative startups that will transform sustainability practices in our industry.”

Long-term Investments in Community and Sustainability

Micron continued to prioritize giving back to its communities and providing a brighter future for all. In calendar year 2021, the Micron Gives program distributed $13 million to charitable organizations, including $4.25 million in education grants to help underrepresented and underserved students find pathways to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers.

Micron is also investing in future sustainable technologies that will benefit the global semiconductor industry. Through a partnership with SEMI, the industry association representing the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, Micron Ventures held a “Startups for Semiconductor Sustainability” pitch event focused on startups developing groundbreaking technologies in energy efficiency, water efficiency or water processing and recycling. The initiative provided startups with the opportunity to compete for nine top spots to engage with industry experts and potential investors who can help them further develop these important technologies, contributing to a more sustainable world.

Growing Commitment and Recognition

The release of Micron’s 2022 sustainability report follows Micron’s new climate goals announced in May, to achieve net zero GHG emissions in its global operations and purchased energy by 2050, reduce 2030 GHG emissions from operations (“scope 1”) by 42% against its 2020 baseline and continue to advance its renewable energy targets. Micron has been recognized on the North America Dow Jones Sustainability Index, included on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies and listed as a 2021–2022 Certified Great Place to Work. The company was also named on Newsweek’s list of America's Most Responsible Companies in 2021.

Micron’s seventh annual sustainability report was prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative Core Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board semiconductor industry standard.

