Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Micron Technology, Inc.    MU

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Micron's Sleek New Crucial X6 Portable SSD Delivers Fast, Instant Access to Digital Content

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 08:03am EDT

Key Benefits:

  • Available in up to 2TB capacities to store all your important files, videos, photos and more
  • Read speed up to 540MB/s for 3.8 times faster access to data and files than traditional portable hard drives1
  • Ultra-compact, lightweight and portable design that works with your favorite devices
  • 6.5-foot [2-meter]2 drop proof, shock and extreme temperature resistant

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crucial, Micron’s global consumer brand of memory and storage, today announced the new Crucial® X6 portable solid-state drive (SSD). This new transportable, ultra-sleek drive expands the company’s award-winning SSD portfolio and offers more value, capacity and performance options, making it perfect for customers who require instant access to all their digital content.

“The need for flexible access to digital content is essential right now — and the Crucial X6 and X8 portable SSDs bring Micron’s unparalleled quality in storage technology directly to customers’ fingertips,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Consumer Products Group. “Whether working remotely, staying home with family, preparing for a virtual class, or getting out for an adventure, storing and accessing digital files has never been easier — even without an internet connection or access to the cloud.”

The Crucial X6 delivers impressive performance in a size comparable to most wireless earbud cases and weighs less than a set of keys. It is available in capacities up to 2TB to provide flexible storage solutions based on user needs, without the security risks that come with cloud storage. With read speeds up to 540MB/s, this tiny drive performs 3.8 times faster than most portable hard drives. The Crucial X6 is durable too; it is drop-proof up to 6.5 feet and resistant to shock, vibration and extreme temperatures. 

The X6 is compatible with the latest USB-C devices: PC, Mac, iPad Pro, Android and more. When used with the Crucial USB-C to USB-A adapter, the X6 also works with PS4, Xbox One and other USB-A devices. This lightweight drive is an ideal solution for storing massive photo libraries, files, games and movie collections in a compact, portable device.

All Crucial SSDs are designed and built with the same Micron quality and engineering innovation that has produced some of the world's most advanced memory and storage technologies for more than 40 years. Additionally, award-winning Crucial SSDs undergo thousands of hours of Micron pre-release validation and extensive qualification testing before market release. For more information, visit crucial.com/X6.

Follow us online!
Facebook: www.facebook.com/crucialmemory
Twitter: www.twitter.com/crucialmemory
YouTube: www.youtube.com/crucialmemory

About Crucial
Crucial is a global brand of Micron Technology, Inc. Crucial solid-state drives (SSDs) and memory (DRAM) upgrades are compatible with over 100,000 new and old desktops, laptops, workstations and servers. Crucial Ballistix memory delivers a performance edge to gamers, enthusiasts and power users. Available worldwide at leading retail and e-tail stores, commercial resellers and system integrators, Crucial products enhance system performance and user productivity. Learn more at www.crucial.com.

About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron® and Crucial® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

© 2020 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Neither Crucial nor Micron Technology, Inc., is responsible for omissions or errors in typography or photography. Micron, the Micron logo, Crucial and the Crucial logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 MB/s speed measured as maximum sequential performance of device by Crucial on a high-performance desktop computer with Crystal Disk Mark (version 6.0.2 for x64). Your performance may vary. Comparative speed claims are measured as maximum sequential performance of similarly situated portable SSDs, mainstream portable HDDs and mainstream USB flash drives from vertically integrated manufacturers selling under their own brands as of June 2019.

2 Up to 6.5 ft/2 m on a carpeted floor without damage to data on drive.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1170da91-daf8-4f3c-97e8-cdf3262cc954

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e60187eb-00e4-4f5f-9fd8-af219de97f4b

Micron Media Relations Contacts 
Chelsea Garecht
Golin on behalf of Crucial
cgarecht@golin.com

Kelly Sasso 
Micron Technology, Inc. 
ksasso@micron.com
Image #1

Sleek New Crucial X6 Portable SSD
Image #2

All of Your Digital Content At Your Fingertips with the Sleek New Crucial X6 Portable SSD

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
08:03aMicron's Sleek New Crucial X6 Portable SSD Delivers Fast, Instant Access to D..
GL
08/21MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Down Seven Consecutive Days So Far, on Track for Longest Los..
DJ
08/17MICRON TECHNOLOGY : KeyBanc Capital Markets' Future of Technology Series Transcr..
PU
08/17Moscow Exchange to offer trading in U.S. blue chips from Aug. 24
RE
08/08Qualcomm Lobbies U.S. to Sell Chips for Huawei 5G Phones
DJ
08/05Micron Appoints Kris Baxter as Corporate Vice President and General Manager o..
GL
08/04MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to..
AQ
08/04Micron Appoints Lynn Dugle to Board of Directors
GL
08/04Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events
GL
07/30Samsung expects smartphone demand to drive second half earnings
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 300 M - -
Net income 2020 2 688 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 891 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 48 617 M 48 617 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 63,06 $
Last Close Price 43,76 $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology & Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-18.63%48 617
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED29.31%377 439
NVIDIA CORPORATION116.24%313 936
INTEL CORPORATION-17.89%208 992
BROADCOM INC.5.69%134 330
QUALCOMM, INC.31.37%130 777
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group