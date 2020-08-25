Micron's Sleek New Crucial X6 Portable SSD Delivers Fast, Instant Access to Digital Content

Key Benefits:



Available in up to 2TB capacities to store all your important files, videos, photos and more

Read speed up to 540MB/s for 3.8 times faster access to data and files than traditional portable hard drives 1

Ultra-compact, lightweight and portable design that works with your favorite devices

6.5-foot [2-meter]2 drop proof, shock and extreme temperature resistant

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crucial, Micron’s global consumer brand of memory and storage, today announced the new Crucial® X6 portable solid-state drive (SSD). This new transportable, ultra-sleek drive expands the company’s award-winning SSD portfolio and offers more value, capacity and performance options, making it perfect for customers who require instant access to all their digital content.

“The need for flexible access to digital content is essential right now — and the Crucial X6 and X8 portable SSDs bring Micron’s unparalleled quality in storage technology directly to customers’ fingertips,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Consumer Products Group. “Whether working remotely, staying home with family, preparing for a virtual class, or getting out for an adventure, storing and accessing digital files has never been easier — even without an internet connection or access to the cloud.”

The Crucial X6 delivers impressive performance in a size comparable to most wireless earbud cases and weighs less than a set of keys. It is available in capacities up to 2TB to provide flexible storage solutions based on user needs, without the security risks that come with cloud storage. With read speeds up to 540MB/s, this tiny drive performs 3.8 times faster than most portable hard drives. The Crucial X6 is durable too; it is drop-proof up to 6.5 feet and resistant to shock, vibration and extreme temperatures.

The X6 is compatible with the latest USB-C devices: PC, Mac, iPad Pro, Android and more. When used with the Crucial USB-C to USB-A adapter, the X6 also works with PS4, Xbox One and other USB-A devices. This lightweight drive is an ideal solution for storing massive photo libraries, files, games and movie collections in a compact, portable device.

All Crucial SSDs are designed and built with the same Micron quality and engineering innovation that has produced some of the world's most advanced memory and storage technologies for more than 40 years. Additionally, award-winning Crucial SSDs undergo thousands of hours of Micron pre-release validation and extensive qualification testing before market release. For more information, visit crucial.com/X6.

About Crucial

Crucial is a global brand of Micron Technology, Inc. Crucial solid-state drives (SSDs) and memory (DRAM) upgrades are compatible with over 100,000 new and old desktops, laptops, workstations and servers. Crucial Ballistix memory delivers a performance edge to gamers, enthusiasts and power users. Available worldwide at leading retail and e-tail stores, commercial resellers and system integrators, Crucial products enhance system performance and user productivity. Learn more at www.crucial.com .

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron® and Crucial® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com .

© 2020 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Neither Crucial nor Micron Technology, Inc., is responsible for omissions or errors in typography or photography. Micron, the Micron logo, Crucial and the Crucial logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 MB/s speed measured as maximum sequential performance of device by Crucial on a high-performance desktop computer with Crystal Disk Mark (version 6.0.2 for x64). Your performance may vary. Comparative speed claims are measured as maximum sequential performance of similarly situated portable SSDs, mainstream portable HDDs and mainstream USB flash drives from vertically integrated manufacturers selling under their own brands as of June 2019.

2 Up to 6.5 ft/2 m on a carpeted floor without damage to data on drive.

