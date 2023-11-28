Micron: target increase snubbed by the stock market
November 28, 2023 at 11:16 am EST
Micron Technology fell sharply on Wall Street on Tuesday, as the market failed to be impressed by the target increase announced this morning by the American group.
At around 11:00 a.m. (New York time), the stock of the memory and storage chip manufacturer dropped more than 4%, one of the biggest declines on the S&P 500, even though the stock is still up nearly 50% this year.
The Boise, Idaho-based group announced this morning an upward revision of its forecasts for the fourth fiscal year, ending November 30, due to an improvement in its supply chain, demand and prices.
Micron now expects quarterly sales of around $4.7 billion, within 200 million, compared with a previous estimate of around $4.4 billion.
Gross margin excluding non-recurring items (non-GAAP) is expected to come in at around breakeven, within two percentage points, compared with a previous negative estimate of -4%.
Micron Technology, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of semiconductors. The group's products include memory products (dynamic memories, flash memories, etc.) and semiconductor systems. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- IT infrastructure (44.5%): computers, network systems, graphics systems and cloud servers;
- phones and mobile devices (23.6%): smartphones, tablets and mobile devices;
- storage media (14.8%): mainly fixed and removable data storage components;
- other (17.1%): primarily automotive, connected home and consumer electronics and industries markets.
As of 01/09/2022, the group has 11 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (52.1%), Taiwan (20.1%), China (10.8%), Japan (5.5%), Hong Kong (5.4%), Asia/Pacific (4%) and other (2.1%).