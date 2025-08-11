Micron Technology has raised its targets for Q4 (ending 28 August), to reflect improved pricing, particularly in DRAM, and solid execution.



The Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturer now expects adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS of $2.85 (plus or minus $0.07), compared with $2.50 (plus or minus $0.15) in its previous estimate.



Similarly, Micron now anticipates an adjusted gross margin of 44.5% (plus or minus 0.5%) on expected revenues of $11.2bn (plus or minus $100m), up from 42% and $10.7bn, respectively.