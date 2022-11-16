Micron to Cut Production, Citing Market Conditions

By Will Feuer

Micron Technology Inc. said it is scaling back production of its DRAM and NAND wafers, citing market conditions, a move that comes after various semiconductor companies have warned of softening demand.

The company said it expects DRAM and NAND wafer starts to be about 20% lower in the current quarter than in the prior quarter. The reductions would be spread across all technology nodes where Micron has meaningful output, the company said. Micron added that it is working on cutting capital expenses even more.

For calendar 2023, Micron now expects its year-over-year bit supply growth for DRAM to shrink, and in the single-digit percentage range for NAND.

"We will continue to monitor industry conditions and make further adjustments as needed," Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra said.

Shares of Micron fell almost 3%, to $61.49 a share, in premarket trading.

The chip industry broadly has pivoted in recent months from a clamor for higher output to cost cutting as companies adjust to a slump in demand for semiconductors. In September, Mr. Mehrotra warned that "an unprecedented confluence of events has affected overall demand."

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 0933ET