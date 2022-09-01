Log in
09:47 2022-09-01 am EDT
55.50
USD
-1.83%
09:35a
Micron Says it Plans to Invest $15 Billion to Build Idaho Plant to Make Computer Memory Chips
MT
09:17a
Micron to invest $15 billion in new manufacturing unit in Idaho
RE
09:02a
Micron to Invest $15 Billion in New Idaho Fab, Bringing Leading-Edge Memory Manufacturing to the US
GL
Micron to invest $15 billion in new manufacturing unit in Idaho
09/01/2022 | 09:17am EDT
09/01/2022 | 09:17am EDT
(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc said on Thursday it will invest about $15 billion over the next 10 years in a new memory-chip manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho.
(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
© Reuters 2022
All news about MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
09:35a
Micron Says it Plans to Invest $15 Billion to Build Idaho Plant to Make Computer Memory..
MT
09:17a
Micron to invest $15 billion in new manufacturing unit in Idaho
RE
09:02a
Micron to Invest $15 Billion in New Idaho Fab, Bringing Leading-Edge Memory Manufacturi..
GL
09:01a
Micron to Invest $15 Billion in New Idaho Fab, Bringing Leading-Edge Memory Manufacturi..
AQ
07:43a
Micron Plans New $15 Billion Memory Plant in Idaho
DJ
08/29
Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 29, 2022
GL
08/29
Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 29, 2022
GL
08/26
Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Event
GL
08/26
Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Event
AQ
08/25
Semiconductor Stocks Gain Along With Broad Market
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
08/11
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Micron Technology, Public Storage, Pioneer Natural Resources, Sh..
08/10
Mizuho Securities Lowers Micron Technology's Price Target to $75 From $84, Maintains Bu..
MT
08/10
UBS Adjusts Micron Technology Price Target to $80 From $90, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
31 036 M
-
-
Net income 2022
8 795 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
3 906 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
7,27x
Yield 2022
0,76%
Capitalization
62 361 M
62 361 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,88x
EV / Sales 2023
2,00x
Nbr of Employees
45 000
Free-Float
90,1%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
35
Last Close Price
56,53 $
Average target price
75,61 $
Spread / Average Target
33,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Murphy
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Switz
Director
Scott J. DeBoer
Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia
Executive Vice President-Global Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
-39.31%
62 361
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
-17.89%
430 879
NVIDIA CORPORATION
-48.68%
377 956
BROADCOM INC.
-24.99%
201 549
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
-12.34%
150 954
QUALCOMM, INC.
-27.67%
148 539
More Results
