    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
09:47 2022-09-01 am EDT
55.50 USD   -1.83%
Micron to invest $15 billion in new manufacturing unit in Idaho

09/01/2022 | 09:17am EDT
The main entrance to Micron corporate headquarters in Boise, Idaho

(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc said on Thursday it will invest about $15 billion over the next 10 years in a new memory-chip manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
09:35aMicron Says it Plans to Invest $15 Billion to Build Idaho Plant to Make Computer Memory..
MT
09:17aMicron to invest $15 billion in new manufacturing unit in Idaho
RE
09:02aMicron to Invest $15 Billion in New Idaho Fab, Bringing Leading-Edge Memory Manufacturi..
GL
09:01aMicron to Invest $15 Billion in New Idaho Fab, Bringing Leading-Edge Memory Manufacturi..
AQ
07:43aMicron Plans New $15 Billion Memory Plant in Idaho
DJ
08/29Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 29, 2022
GL
08/29Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 29, 2022
GL
08/26Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Event
GL
08/26Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Event
AQ
08/25Semiconductor Stocks Gain Along With Broad Market
MT
Analyst Recommendations on MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 036 M - -
Net income 2022 8 795 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 906 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,27x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 62 361 M 62 361 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 90,1%
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-39.31%62 361
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-17.89%430 879
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.68%377 956
BROADCOM INC.-24.99%201 549
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.34%150 954
QUALCOMM, INC.-27.67%148 539