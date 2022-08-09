Nasdaq slides 1% as chipmaker Micron's warning renews tech rout

* Micron falls on lowered revenue forecast
* Semiconductor stocks drop for third session
* Novavax falls 30% after cutting revenue view by half
* Indexes: Dow slips 0.4%, S&P off 0.7%, Nasdaq down 1.5%
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell on Tuesday after a dismal
forecast from Micron Technology pulled chip and technology
stocks lower as markets await U.S. inflation data that could
lead the Federal Reserve to further tighten its aggressive plans
to curb inflation.
High inflation numbers on Wednesday, following last week's
blowout jobs report, would likely stop the Fed from easing
interest rates hikes and halt a nascent recovery in stocks.
Traders see a 68.5% chance of the Fed raising rates by 75
basis points in September, in what would be its third big hike
in a row.
Adding to concerns of a tight labor market and runaway
inflation, data on Tuesday showed an acceleration of unit labor
costs in the second quarter, which suggested strong wage
pressures will help keep inflation elevated.
Unit labor costs - the price of labor per single unit of
output - rose at a 10.8% rate, following a 12.7% rate of growth
in the first quarter, the Labor Department said.
"We're still seeing wage pressure building, using last
Friday's job data as a gauge," said Jimmy Chang, chief
investment officer at Rockefeller Global Family Office.
While Change remains cautious about the market's outlook, he
said "I don't think it's going to be a set of numbers that will
change the Fed’s policy course."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.41 points,
or 0.2%, to 32,767.13, while the S&P 500 lost 19.78
points, or 0.48%, to 4,120.28 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 154.45 points, or 1.22%, to 12,490.01.
Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell, with consumer
discretionary, information technology and
communication services down between 0.8% and 1.6%.
Micron Technology slid 3.7% after the
memory-chipmaker cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast and
warned of negative free cash flow the following quarter as
demand ebbs for chips used in personal computers and
smartphones.
Micron's warning, a day after Nvidia Corp forecast
weakness in its gaming business, knocked the Philadelphia
Semiconductor index 4.39% lower, with all 30 components
down. The index has fallen almost 8% the past three days.
"It does add to a general growing realization that the move
the market experienced in July was probably more of a
counter-trend rally in a deteriorating economic situation for
both companies (Micron and Nvidia)," said Robert Stimpson, chief
investment officer at Oak Associates Funds.
President Joe Biden signed a sweeping bill to provide $52.7
billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and
research, a measure that gained bipartisan support to combat
China's investment in technology.
"It's utterly discounted," said Michael Shaoul, chief
executive officer at Marketfield, on why chip stocks were
unfazed by the bill.
Rate-sensitive growth and technology stocks slipped as U.S.
Treasury yields climbed, with megacaps such as Amazon.com
and Tesla down more than 1% each.
Despite a choppy recovery since mid-June, the benchmark
index is down 13.5% this year after hitting a record high
in early January as surging consumer prices, hawkish central
banks and geopolitical tensions weigh.
Stronger-than-expected earnings from corporate America have
been a positive, with 77.5% of S&P 500 companies beating
earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data as of Friday.
Occidental Petroleum rose 3.5% to $62.14 after
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake
to 20.2% of outstanding shares. Occidental's shares have more
than doubled in price this year.
U.S. vaccine maker Novavax slumped 30.3% after it
halved its annual revenue forecast as it does not expect further
sales of its COVID-19 shot this year in the United States amid a
global supply glut and soft demand.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
2.10-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.64-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted four new 52-week highs and 30 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 41 new highs and 62 new lows.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Aniruddha Ghosh in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Arun Koyyur and
Shounak Dasgupta; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)