  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micron Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:18 2022-08-09 pm EDT
59.33 USD   -3.46%
03:06pNasdaq slides 1% as chipmaker Micron's warning renews tech rout
RE
02:00pMicron Technology Falls After Fiscal Q4 Revenue Guidance Update, Raymond James Downgrade
MT
01:53pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Fall as Micron Warning Hits Chipmakers
MT
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nasdaq slides 1% as chipmaker Micron's warning renews tech rout

08/09/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
* Micron falls on lowered revenue forecast

* Semiconductor stocks drop for third session

* Novavax falls 30% after cutting revenue view by half

* Indexes: Dow slips 0.4%, S&P off 0.7%, Nasdaq down 1.5%

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology pulled chip and technology stocks lower as markets await U.S. inflation data that could lead the Federal Reserve to further tighten its aggressive plans to curb inflation.

High inflation numbers on Wednesday, following last week's blowout jobs report, would likely stop the Fed from easing interest rates hikes and halt a nascent recovery in stocks.

Traders see a 68.5% chance of the Fed raising rates by 75 basis points in September, in what would be its third big hike in a row.

Adding to concerns of a tight labor market and runaway inflation, data on Tuesday showed an acceleration of unit labor costs in the second quarter, which suggested strong wage pressures will help keep inflation elevated.

Unit labor costs - the price of labor per single unit of output - rose at a 10.8% rate, following a 12.7% rate of growth in the first quarter, the Labor Department said.

"We're still seeing wage pressure building, using last Friday's job data as a gauge," said Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer at Rockefeller Global Family Office.

While Change remains cautious about the market's outlook, he said "I don't think it's going to be a set of numbers that will change the Fed’s policy course."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.41 points, or 0.2%, to 32,767.13, while the S&P 500 lost 19.78 points, or 0.48%, to 4,120.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 154.45 points, or 1.22%, to 12,490.01.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell, with consumer discretionary, information technology and communication services down between 0.8% and 1.6%.

Micron Technology slid 3.7% after the memory-chipmaker cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast and warned of negative free cash flow the following quarter as demand ebbs for chips used in personal computers and smartphones.

Micron's warning, a day after Nvidia Corp forecast weakness in its gaming business, knocked the Philadelphia Semiconductor index 4.39% lower, with all 30 components down. The index has fallen almost 8% the past three days.

"It does add to a general growing realization that the move the market experienced in July was probably more of a counter-trend rally in a deteriorating economic situation for both companies (Micron and Nvidia)," said Robert Stimpson, chief investment officer at Oak Associates Funds.

President Joe Biden signed a sweeping bill to provide $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research, a measure that gained bipartisan support to combat China's investment in technology.

"It's utterly discounted," said Michael Shaoul, chief executive officer at Marketfield, on why chip stocks were unfazed by the bill.

Rate-sensitive growth and technology stocks slipped as U.S. Treasury yields climbed, with megacaps such as Amazon.com and Tesla down more than 1% each.

Despite a choppy recovery since mid-June, the benchmark index is down 13.5% this year after hitting a record high in early January as surging consumer prices, hawkish central banks and geopolitical tensions weigh.

Stronger-than-expected earnings from corporate America have been a positive, with 77.5% of S&P 500 companies beating earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data as of Friday.

Occidental Petroleum rose 3.5% to $62.14 after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake to 20.2% of outstanding shares. Occidental's shares have more than doubled in price this year.

U.S. vaccine maker Novavax slumped 30.3% after it halved its annual revenue forecast as it does not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot this year in the United States amid a global supply glut and soft demand.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.10-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.64-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted four new 52-week highs and 30 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 41 new highs and 62 new lows.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.15% 137.7365 Delayed Quote.-16.38%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -3.90% 59.19 Delayed Quote.-32.95%
NOVAVAX, INC. -30.44% 39.6033 Delayed Quote.-57.87%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -3.92% 171.03 Delayed Quote.-35.44%
TESLA, INC. -3.31% 841.03 Delayed Quote.-17.55%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 309 M - -
Net income 2022 8 905 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,79x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 67 788 M 67 788 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 90,1%
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 61,45 $
Average target price 79,65 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-32.95%67 788
NVIDIA CORPORATION-35.44%445 539
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-16.75%442 088
BROADCOM INC.-17.13%220 295
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-2.21%167 026
QUALCOMM, INC.-19.17%165 991