Next-Gen Gaming for All: AMD Radeon RX 6000 With Micron GDDR6 Memory

As a leading developer of memory and storage products that are used in virtually every application and market segment, Micron has a unique perspective on the evolution of technology - and­­ how this evolution is accelerating.

Micron has long believed that the demand for high-performance memory will continue to grow as the volume of memory-intensive workloads expands. In application and use model terms, this growth is largely driven by the innovation required for artificial intelligence (AI), visualization applications and gaming, as well as by other market segments. For such uses, Micron is constantly evolving its graphics memory and storage solutions to help improve attributes like gaming speed, performance, immersive visuals and power efficiency. Based on Micron's views, in November, we announced a deep collaboration with AMD that leverages innovation in Ultra-Bandwidth Solutions to enable high frame rates and excellent resolution to enhance the gaming experience.

Select AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 Series graphics cards incorporate Micron® GDDR6 memory

"Visually stunning gaming for all" is how AMD describes the AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards. Gamers expect an immersive experience and great system performance. AMD helps bring real-world balance to gaming by creating graphics cards that enable wide choice, rich features and flexibility. One goal of AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards is "no-compromises gaming," making GDDR6 graphics memory from Micron a compelling complement.

As PC gaming pushes the limitations of hardware in the quest for improved visuals and frame rates, innovation in the industry calls for extreme engineering and design. Powered by the breakthrough AMD RDNA™ 2 gaming architecture, AMD Infinity Cache, GDDR6 memory from Micron and others, and other advanced features; AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series and Radeon RX 6600 Series graphics cards offer an outstanding gaming experience.

Micron graphics memory

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series and Radeon RX 6600 Series graphics cards are built on the same RDNA 2 architecture that AMD uses for its high-end Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card. AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series graphics cards are optimized to deliver powerhouse performance for gamers playing at 1440p resolutions. And, given a recent Steam survey showing that nearly 70% of PC gaming is still at 1080p resolutions, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 Series graphics cards were designed to boost 1080p performance. The performance and efficiency of Micron GDDR6 memory helps make this possible.

Micron is a global, high-volume GDDR6 shipment leader (shipping millions of units per month), and Micron GDDR6 is among the fastest discrete memory and was designed to support the speed and capacity needs of gaming and related applications. Its isolated design approach simplifies integration in systems like graphics cards and game consoles.

Micron GDDR6 delivers bandwidth performance of up to 512GB/s per system in its 16GB/16Gbps offering. As a result, select Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards with GDDR6 memory can deliver the visually stunning, high-framerate experiences gamers crave.

Images of AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards provided courtesy of AMD. The graphics card shown is an AMD reference design. This exact model is not available for purchase, but similar designs from AMD board partners, OEMs and system integrators can be purchased in the retail market, some of which are powered in part by Micron GDDR6.

Micron memory supports innovation in the graphics ecosystem

To develop and distribute Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards, AMD works closely with board partners and system designers. In this regard, Micron's decades-long and well-deserved reputation for building and supporting ecosystem communities is a good fit. Micron is dedicated to collaborating with industry leaders to provide integrated, high-value solutions to the market. Micron is driving innovation across a broad scope of applications with AMD graphics cards.

Micron has long been a leader in setting the standards for memory, working closely with the industry on JEDEC standards. The standards for graphics memory are no different: GDDR5, GDDR5X and GDDR6 specifications were set largely through Micron's guidance.

While industry standards are essential for most broad markets, Micron also pushes the boundaries of performance by offering nonstandard graphics memory solutions to meet specific partner needs, for example, using innovative signaling techniques to maximize the performance of our discrete graphics memory solutions. The greatest effect of this boundary-pushing is that many of these techniques can be integrated into the next set of standards, a trend Micron expects will continue into future graphics memory standards.

More is yet to come

As innovation and engagement in successful collaborations continue, such as the work with AMD on select Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards, Micron's efforts and commitment have strengthened. Look for more to come from these collaborations, such as the development of high-bandwidth solutions and the adoption of new technologies into markets that require higher performance - like graphics, professional visualization, and inference at the edge. Visit micron.com/UBS.