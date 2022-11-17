Shares and pound splutter as UK dishes out budget gruel

*
European stocks drop after early rise
*
Dollar regains strength on hawkish Fed speak
*
Micron gloom frazzles chipmakers
*
Oil and metals sag in commodity markets
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nagging recession and
interest rate worries had Europe's markets spluttering on
Thursday, and the pound tumbled as Britain sought to put its
disastrous recent fiscal experiment behind it with an
austere-looking budget.
Early optimism about Siemens' < SIEGn.DE> earnings and that
the European Central Bank might slow its rate hikes quickly
turned into more selling in Europe with Wall Street also
expected to open 1% in the red.
That was also driven by renewed Fed policymaker talk that
rates could shoot up further. It sent the dollar bounding
0.7% higher after a recent 7% slump and agitated government debt
markets again.
Sterling had gone from $1.193 to $1.1798 against
the greenback in London by the time the country's finance
minister Jeremy Hunt had delivered his new budget plan of 55
billion pounds ($64.93 billion) of tax rises and spending cuts.
He and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hope it will restore
confidence after former PM Liz Truss' unfunded tax cut plans
caused widespread panic, sent the pound to an all-time low and
forced Truss to quit after just 50 days in charge.
DoubleLine portfolio manager Bill Campbell said the pound's
rebound over the last month meant the budget's main headlines
were probably already priced in, and that Britain's experience
may well be mirrored elsewhere, especially with recessions
looming and an ongoing energy crisis.
"The market has basically told the UK government that it is
not gong to accept anything too aggressive on the fiscal
stimulus front," Campbell said.
"It seems like we are moving into a fairly risky
environment," he added, referring to likelihood that EU
countries will try to frontload their borrowings next year and
see social spending rise. "I think it's highly likely that we
could see some repeats of what happened in the UK".
FED UP
Wall Street futures indicated little in the way of respite
later with more than 1% falls indicated for S&P 500 and
the Nasdaq
Jobless claims data just out showed unemployment benefits
claims fell last week, showing widespread layoffs remain low and
the labor market is still tight despite the Fed's aggressive
rate hikes to cool demand.
Traders will also scrutinise speeches from Fed officials on
Thursday for hints about rate hikes. Regional Fed Presidents
Raphael Bostic, Loretta Mester and Neel Kashkari are all due to
speak.
Hawkish remarks on Wednesday had fuelled doubts about a
shift in policy, with San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly -
until recently one of the most dovish officials - saying a pause
was off the table and that "somewhere between 4.75 and 5.25
seems a reasonable place" for the Fed to aim for with rates.
Money markets give 93% odds that the Fed will slow to a
half-point rate increase on Dec. 14, with a 7% probability of
another 75 basis point increase. Traders still see the terminal
rate close to 5% by next summer, up from the current policy rate
of 3.75-4%.
With dollar index regaining altitude, the euro
dropped to $1.0335. The risk-sensitive Aussie dollar
and Brazilian real both tumbled more than 1% and
China's yuan weakened 0.35% as new COVID cases caused
concerns that officials could order more lockdowns.
Japan's yen dipped to 139.85 per dollar, although
that was still pretty close to its highest level for three
months. The dollar plunged 3.7% last week when U.S. consumer
inflation data for October came in lower than expected.
"Fed commentary, like the resilient spending numbers, gave
little succour for anyone looking for an imminent pivot," with
caution permeating markets as a result, Ted Nugent, an economist
at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.
Asia had been grim overnight, after signals from Micron
Technology about excess inventories and sluggish demand sent
chipmaker stocks sprawling and Wednesday's
stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales had suggested the
Federal Reserve was unlikely to relax its battle with inflation.
That all fuelled concerns about the economic outlook, with
the U.S. Treasury yield curve remaining deeply inverted in
European trading, suggesting investors are braced for recession.
The 2-year/10-year curve had closed beneath -60 bps for the
first time since 1982 "which is concerning when you consider its
historic accuracy as a leading indicator of recessions,"
Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index had closed 1.15% lower
after tech stocks slumped as much as 4%. Mainland
Chinese shares also wobbled, with blue chips there
falling 0.5% having ripped 10% higher this month.
Japan's Nikkei had lost 0.35% and South Korea's
Kospi dropped 1.4%, each led by declines in heavyweight
chip players in the wake of Micron's gloom.
For the bond and commodity markets the tug-of-war between
rising rates and recession risks saw U.S. 10-year Treasury
yields rise from a six-week low to 3.76% and the
two-year yields top 4.43%.
Nickel, copper and tin all fell heavily though as industrial
metals took a battering. Gold slid to about $1,760 an
ounce against a firmer dollar and oil drooped another 1% as the
resumption of some Russian oil shipments and China's rising
COVID cases also weighed on sentiment.
($1 = 0.8471 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; editing by
Bernadette Baum, Kirsten Donovan)