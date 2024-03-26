* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises slightly

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, as chipmakers tracked sharp overnight gains in Micron Technology. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose slightly.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 33.40 points, or 1.22%, to 2,770.97 by 0227 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 2.05% and peer SK Hynix gained 5.14%, after Micron Technology's overnight 6.3% jump.

** Shares of automakers and banks, considered the biggest gainers from the government's corporate reform push, also rose.

** Hyundai Motor added 1.67% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 3.14%, while the Finance-major Index was up 0.66%.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 487 shares advanced, while 361 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 425.8 billion won ($318.3 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,337.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.32% above its previous close at 1,342.1.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds was little changed at 104.88.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield edged up 0.2 basis points to 3.291%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.9 bps to 3.378%. ($1 = 1,337.6000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)