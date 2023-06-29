10:32 ET -- Micron Technology is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The semiconductor company on Wednesday reported for its fiscal third quarter ended May an adjusted loss of $1.43 a share, compared with the consensus call for a loss of $1.61 among analysts tracked by FactSet. Revenue came in at $3.75 billion, which was also slightly better than analysts' expectations for $3.65 billion. For the current fourth quarter, Micron offered a range of revenue forecasts with a midpoint of $3.9 billion, roughly in line with the consensus of $3.88 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

06-29-23 1047ET