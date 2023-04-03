Trending : Micron Under Investigation by Chinese Authorities

14:47 ET -- Micron Technology Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Regulators at the Cyberspace Administration of China announced that they opened an investigation to review the cybersecurity risks of products sold by the U.S. computer-memory maker, at a time of escalating tensions between the two countries over technology supply chains. The Chinese authorities cited the need to protect key information infrastructure and national security, mirroring moves by the U.S., Japan and the Netherlands in recent months to step up export controls on advanced chips sent to countries including China. Micron denied allegations of wrongdoing and said it stood by the integrity of its products. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (adam.cataldo@wsj.com)

04-03-23 1502ET