  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micron Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:38:15 2023-04-03 pm EDT
59.34 USD   -1.67%
Trending : Micron Under Investigation by Chinese Authorities
DJ
06:52aOil, Bank Issues Push Asian Stock Markets Higher
MT
06:44aHong Kong Stocks End Flat; SMIC, Hua Hong Semiconductor Shares Rise
MT
Trending : Micron Under Investigation by Chinese Authorities

04/03/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
14:47 ET -- Micron Technology Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Regulators at the Cyberspace Administration of China announced that they opened an investigation to review the cybersecurity risks of products sold by the U.S. computer-memory maker, at a time of escalating tensions between the two countries over technology supply chains. The Chinese authorities cited the need to protect key information infrastructure and national security, mirroring moves by the U.S., Japan and the Netherlands in recent months to step up export controls on advanced chips sent to countries including China. Micron denied allegations of wrongdoing and said it stood by the integrity of its products. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (adam.cataldo@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1502ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 543 M - -
Net income 2023 -5 625 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 574 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,8x
Yield 2023 0,74%
Capitalization 66 036 M 66 036 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,41x
EV / Sales 2024 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 60,34 $
Average target price 70,24 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.20.73%66 036
NVIDIA CORPORATION90.07%684 981
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.84%453 092
BROADCOM INC.14.74%267 473
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.58%168 563
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.51.32%157 932
