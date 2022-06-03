Wall St slides as solid jobs data supports rate hike bets

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Apple weighs the most on all three major indexes
* U.S. job growth beats expectations in May
* Indexes down: Dow 0.48%, S&P 1.04%, Nasdaq 1.68%
June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday,
dragged down by shares of Apple and Tesla, while a solid jobs
report supported the view that the Federal Reserve would
continue on its aggressive policy tightening path to cool
decades-high inflation.
Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors declined in early trade,
with consumer discretionary losing 2.2% and technology
falling 1.6%. The energy sector was an outlier
with a gain of 1%.
The Labor Department's closely watched report showed nonfarm
payrolls rose by 390,000 jobs last month and wages grew solidly,
while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6% - all signs of a
tight labor market.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast nonfarm payrolls
to rise by 325,000 jobs.
"(This report) gives permission to the Fed to keep going
with their rate hikes because the labor market is strong. They
can worry more about inflation pressures and less about the
labor market," said Anthony Saglimbene, global market strategist
at Ameriprise Financial.
"The market is still concerned about wage inflation. Even at
0.3% that is still a very high rate. If wage inflation was lower
the market reaction could be more positive."
Volatility has gripped Wall Street in recent weeks due to
hawkish comments from Fed officials, even as a recent set of
data suggested that inflation may have peaked.
The blue-chip Dow has fallen 9% so far this year, the
benchmark S&P 500 has lost 13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq
has shed 22.7%, with rate-sensitive growth stocks
bearing the brunt of the selloff.
"The selloff over the last few weeks could be a floor, but
we do not see a lot of rationale for markets to rally
materially. We will be within a trading range because the
markets are waiting further information," said Alan McKnight,
chief investment officer at Regions Private Wealth.
At 10:20 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 161.21 points, or 0.48%, at 33,087.07, the S&P 500
was down 43.57 points, or 1.04%, at 4,133.25, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 207.54 points, or 1.68%, at
12,109.36.
Apple Inc slid 3.0%, hit by a bearish brokerage
comment and a report that EU countries and lawmakers were set to
agree on a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and
headphones on June 7, a proposal that has been fiercely
criticized by the iPhone maker.
Tesla Inc dropped 7.0% after CEO Elon Musk, in an
email to executives seen by Reuters, said he has a "super bad
feeling" about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs at
the electric carmaker.
Micron Technology also fell 7% after Piper Sandler
downgraded the memory-chip maker's stock to "underweight",
citing concerns about its heavy exposure to mobiles and PCs at a
time when rising inflation forces consumers to rein in spending.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.58-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 1.79-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 1 new 52-week high and 29 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 18 new highs and 43 new lows.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Medha Singh, Devik Jain and
Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru, Sinead Carew in New York
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Aditya Soni)