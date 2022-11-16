Wall Street ends down after Target outlook, Micron supply cut

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
October retail sales rise more than expected
Target's dour outlook weighs on retailers
Micron's supply cut triggers chip selloff
Indexes down: Dow 0.12%, S&P 0.83%, Nasdaq 1.54%
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended
lower on Wednesday as a grim outlook from Target spurred fresh
concerns about retailers heading into the crucial holiday
season, while semiconductor shares slid after Micron's supply
cut.
Shares of Target Corp tumbled 13.1% after the
big-box retailer forecast a surprise drop in holiday-quarter
sales.
Retail stocks slumped broadly, including declines of over 8%
in shares of Macy's Inc and Best Buy Co Inc and a
7% drop for Foot Locker. The S&P 500 consumer
discretionary sector shed 1.5%.
Micron Technology shares dropped 6.7% after the
company said it would reduce memory chip supply and make more
cuts to its capital spending plan. The S&P 500 information
technology sector fell 1.4% and the Philadelphia SE
Semiconductor index sank 4.3%.
“The biggest sector issue is Target’s earnings and what that
means for retail and consumer spending in general. I think that
has kind of set the tone for the market," said Chuck Carlson,
chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in
Hammond, Indiana.
The Micron news “is certainly causing some tech investors to
take some of these short term profits off the table because it
still appears like the fundamentals are still not great in the
tech space,” Carlson said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.09 points,
or 0.12%, to 33,553.83, the S&P 500 lost 32.94 points, or
0.83%, to 3,958.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
174.75 points, or 1.54%, to 11,183.66.
Gains in defensive areas such as utilities and
consumer staples helped mitigate the S&P 500's losses.
The utilities sector rose 0.9%, while staples gained 0.5%.
Despite the sales warning from Target, data showed U.S.
retail sales increased more than expected in October as
households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles, suggesting
consumer spending picked up early in the fourth quarter.
Elsewhere in retail, shares of Lowe's rose 3% after
the home improvement company raised its annual profit forecast.
Stocks had staged a big rally over the past month, after
softer-than-expected inflation data raised hopes the U.S.
Federal Reserve could get less aggressive with interest rate
hikes.
"The market had seen a good run-up from those lows and had
continued to move higher," said George Catrambone, head of
Americas trading at DWS Group. "The market has a lot to think
about and digest as we get into year end."
Fed Governor Christopher Waller, an early and outspoken
inflation hawk, said he is now "more comfortable" with smaller
rate increases going forward after data showed price increases
slowing.
Investors also were watching geopolitical tensions. A
missile that hit Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's
air defenses and not a Russian strike, Poland and NATO said,
easing global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across
the border.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.96-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.23-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 3 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 71 new highs and 133 new lows.
About 10.5 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 12.2 billion daily average over the last 20
sessions.
