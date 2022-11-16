Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micron Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:57 2022-11-16 pm EST
58.79 USD   -6.84%
02:20pWall Street falls after Target outlook, Micron supply cut
RE
01:58pSector Update: Tech Stocks Sputtering as Chipmakers Weigh
MT
01:42pMicron's Decision to Further Reduce Capital Expenditure, Cut Wafer Starts Generally Viewed as Positive, Wedbush Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street falls after Target outlook, Micron supply cut

11/16/2022 | 02:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

October retail sales rise more than expected

*

Target's dull outlook weighs on retailers

*

Micron's supply cut triggers chip selloff

*

Indexes down: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.73%, Nasdaq 1.29%

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to mid-afternoon trading)

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday as a grim outlook from Target spurred fresh concerns for retailers heading into the crucial holiday season, while semiconductor shares slumped broadly after Micron's supply cut.

Shares of Target Corp tumbled 12% after the big-box retailer forecast a surprise drop in holiday-quarter sales.

Retail stocks slumped broadly, including steep declines in shares of Macy's Inc, Best Buy Co Inc and Foot Locker. The S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector dropped 1.1%.

Micron Technology shares dropped over 7% after the company said it would reduce memory chip supply and make more cuts to its capital spending plan. The S&P 500 information technology sector dropped 1.3%, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index sank over 4%.

"There are two things weighing on market sentiment; you're seeing softer demand in two sectors with Target in the retail sector and Micron with the chips," said Dennis Dick, market structure analyst and trader at Triple D Trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.76 points, or 0.14%, to 33,546.16, the S&P 500 lost 29.2 points, or 0.73%, to 3,962.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 146.85 points, or 1.29%, to 11,211.56.

Gains in defensive sectors such as utilities and consumer staples helped mitigate the S&P 500's losses.

Despite the sales warning from Target, data showed U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October as households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles, suggesting consumer spending picked up early in the fourth quarter.

Elsewhere in retail, shares of Lowe's rose over 3% after the home improvement company raised its annual profit forecast.

Stocks had staged a big rally over the past month, after softer-than-expected inflation data raised hopes the Federal Reserve could get less aggressive with interest rate hikes.

"The market had seen a good run-up from those lows and had continued to move higher," said George Catrambone, head of Americas trading at DWS Group. "The market has a lot to think about and digest as we get into year end."

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said the U.S. central bank's policy rate could end up in the 4.75%-5.25% range, high enough to squeeze inflation from the economy but not so high as to trigger a severe recession.

Investors also had their eyes on geopolitical tensions. A missile that hit Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defenses and not a Russian strike, Poland and NATO said, easing global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.94-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.31-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 3 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 54 new highs and 110 new lows. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Arun Koyyur and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
02:20pWall Street falls after Target outlook, Micron supply cut
RE
01:58pSector Update: Tech Stocks Sputtering as Chipmakers Weigh
MT
01:42pMicron's Decision to Further Reduce Capital Expenditure, Cut Wafer Starts Generally Vie..
MT
01:38pSector Update: Tech
MT
01:21pS&P 500, Nasdaq slip on Micron's supply cut, Target outlook
RE
10:29aCredit Suisse Initiates Semiconductor Devices Sector With Overweight View, Names Qualco..
MT
10:19aThe end of "bad news is good news"?
MS
09:33aMicron to Cut Production, Citing Market Conditions
DJ
09:29aMicron Technology Cuts Capex, Wafer Starts
MT
09:10aMicron expects to supply fewer memory chips in 2023
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 230 M - -
Net income 2023 -61,9 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -240x
Yield 2023 0,70%
Capitalization 68 600 M 68 600 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 63,10 $
Average target price 67,16 $
Spread / Average Target 6,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-33.68%68 600
NVIDIA CORPORATION-43.33%414 817
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-21.95%401 179
BROADCOM INC.-21.19%212 394
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.78%161 158
QUALCOMM, INC.-33.94%141 268