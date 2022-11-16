Wall Street falls after Target outlook, Micron supply cut

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
October retail sales rise more than expected
Target's dull outlook weighs on retailers
Micron's supply cut triggers chip selloff
Indexes down: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.73%, Nasdaq 1.29%
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on
Wednesday as a grim outlook from Target spurred fresh concerns
for retailers heading into the crucial holiday season, while
semiconductor shares slumped broadly after Micron's supply cut.
Shares of Target Corp tumbled 12% after the big-box
retailer forecast a surprise drop in holiday-quarter sales.
Retail stocks slumped broadly, including steep declines in
shares of Macy's Inc, Best Buy Co Inc and Foot
Locker. The S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector
dropped 1.1%.
Micron Technology shares dropped over 7% after the
company said it would reduce memory chip supply and make more
cuts to its capital spending plan. The S&P 500 information
technology sector dropped 1.3%, while the Philadelphia
SE Semiconductor index sank over 4%.
"There are two things weighing on market sentiment; you're
seeing softer demand in two sectors with Target in the retail
sector and Micron with the chips," said Dennis Dick, market
structure analyst and trader at Triple D Trading.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.76 points,
or 0.14%, to 33,546.16, the S&P 500 lost 29.2 points, or
0.73%, to 3,962.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
146.85 points, or 1.29%, to 11,211.56.
Gains in defensive sectors such as utilities and consumer
staples helped mitigate the S&P 500's losses.
Despite the sales warning from Target, data showed U.S.
retail sales increased more than expected in October as
households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles, suggesting
consumer spending picked up early in the fourth quarter.
Elsewhere in retail, shares of Lowe's rose over 3%
after the home improvement company raised its annual profit
forecast.
Stocks had staged a big rally over the past month, after
softer-than-expected inflation data raised hopes the Federal
Reserve could get less aggressive with interest rate hikes.
"The market had seen a good run-up from those lows and had
continued to move higher," said George Catrambone, head of
Americas trading at DWS Group. "The market has a lot to think
about and digest as we get into year end."
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said
the U.S. central bank's policy rate could end up in the
4.75%-5.25% range, high enough to squeeze inflation from the
economy but not so high as to trigger a severe recession.
Investors also had their eyes on geopolitical tensions. A
missile that hit Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's
air defenses and not a Russian strike, Poland and NATO said,
easing global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across
the border.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.94-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.31-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 3 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 54 new highs and 110 new lows.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Bansari Mayur
Kamdar, Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing
by Shounak Dasgupta, Arun Koyyur and David Gregorio)