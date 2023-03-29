Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micron Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-29 pm EDT
63.54 USD   +7.19%
05:05pWall Street jumps with rosy outlooks from companies
RE
04:51pMICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:00pWall Street gains with rosy outlooks from Micron, other companies
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street jumps with rosy outlooks from companies

03/29/2023 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Micron rises on upbeat 2025 sales view

*

Lululemon leaps on strong annual outlook

*

Indexes: Dow up 1%, S&P 500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1.8%

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with all three major indexes ending up at least 1% as upbeat outlooks from Micron Technology and other companies eased some worries about the health of the economy.

In a sign of potential further strength, the S&P 500 also closed above its 50-day moving average for the first time since March 6, before the onset of the bank crisis, and the CBoe volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge, ended at its lowest level since March 8.

Micron shares shot up 7.2%, boosting the Nasdaq and S&P 500, and leading gains in the PHLX semiconductor index , which closed 3.3% higher.

The memory chip maker late Tuesday forecast a drop in third-quarter revenue in line with Wall Street expectations, while it gave a rosy outlook for 2025 with artificial intelligence boosting sales.

Adding to the optimism, Lululemon Athletica Inc jumped 12.7% after an upbeat annual results forecast.

"We had a couple of good reads into the economy from a couple of companies," said King Lip, chief investment strategist at BakerAvenue Wealth Management in San Francisco.

"Micron is sort of a microcosm of the global economy because their chips go into so many different industries and sectors. If they are optimistic about things in terms of orders, that means the overall economy is doing well."

The bulk of S&P 500 companies begin reporting on the first quarter in mid-April.

Investors are also trying to gauge whether turmoil in the banking system may be subsiding, and what that may mean for Federal Reserve policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 323.35 points, or 1%, to 32,717.6, the S&P 500 gained 56.54 points, or 1.42%, to 4,027.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 210.16 points, or 1.79%, to 11,926.24.

"People are feeling a little more comfortable with each day that passes since we had the failures," said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut.

The banking turmoil, which started earlier in March with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, caused a swift selloff in the sector shares and fueled jitters about the strength of the economy.

On Monday, regional U.S. lender First Citizens BancShares scooped up the assets of Silicon Valley Bank.

Michael Barr, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, told Congress the scope of blame for Silicon Valley Bank's failure stretches across bank executives.

Investors are awaiting Personal Consumption Expenditures data on Friday for further clues on inflation. The Fed has been raising interest rates to bring down inflation.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.86-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.15-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 69 new highs and 135 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.61 billion shares, compared with the 12.73 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Vinay Dwivedi, and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.36% 0.66833 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.17% 1.2311 Delayed Quote.1.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.21% 0.73712 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 1.00% 32717.6 Real-time Quote.-2.16%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 1.08433 Delayed Quote.1.28%
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC. 2.75% 941.27 Delayed Quote.18.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012172 Delayed Quote.0.65%
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. 12.72% 361.04 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 7.19% 63.54 Delayed Quote.19.63%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.79% 11926.24 Real-time Quote.11.94%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.55% 0.6221 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
All news about MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05:05pWall Street jumps with rosy outlooks from companies
RE
04:51pMICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
04:00pWall Street gains with rosy outlooks from Micron, other companies
RE
03:45pMicron Technology's Earnings 'Challenging,' Gross Margins to Decline, Morgan Stanley Sa..
MT
02:57pWall Street gains with rosy outlooks from Micron, other companies
RE
12:10pWall St climbs as bank fears ease, rate-hike pause hopes grow
RE
11:46aMicron Tech Shares Edge Up 6.1% on Executive Comments on Market Bottom
DJ
11:13aGlobal markets live: Alibaba, UBS, Trigano, Infineon, Micron, Lulule..
MS
09:35aNeedham Adjusts Price Target on Micron Technology to $71 From $67, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:22aJPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Micron Technology to $75 From $65, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 539 M - -
Net income 2023 -5 544 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 574 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,0x
Yield 2023 0,76%
Capitalization 64 685 M 64 685 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,33x
EV / Sales 2024 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 59,28 $
Average target price 68,37 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.19.63%64 685
NVIDIA CORPORATION80.72%651 271
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.17%448 378
BROADCOM INC.11.73%260 452
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.43%160 842
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.49.16%152 373
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer