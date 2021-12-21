Wall Street rebounds from Omicron selloff after strong Nike, Micron results

* Travel stocks among top S&P 500 gainers
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes jumped more
than 1.5% on Tuesday, with strength in travel and economically
sensitive shares as well as in Nike and Micron Technology
following their earnings, as stocks rebounded from a
coronavirus-fueled rout the session before.
The rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus has
rattled stock markets around the world, triggering volatility in
the final month of 2021 and leading some investors to lock in
profits after a strong year for equities.
Economically sensitive groups such as energy and
financials led among S&P 500 sectors on Tuesday while
gains in massive technology and tech-related stocks such as
Microsoft and Amazon also lifted indexes.
Travel-related stocks surged, with Carnival Corp, Las
Vegas Sands and Expedia Group among the top
percentage gainers on the S&P 500.
“It is clearly a risk-on day," said David Joy, chief market
strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston. "This is clearly,
at least for the day, investors saying, 'You know what, we are
going to be able to ride through this Omicron surge and come out
the other side in pretty good shape.’”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 539.76 points,
or 1.55%, to 35,471.92, the S&P 500 gained 72.79 points,
or 1.59%, to 4,640.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added
300.51 points, or 2.01%, to 15,281.46.
Defensive sectors such as consumer staples and
utilities that have led for most of December, lagged
on Tuesday.
Nike shares rose 6% after the sports apparel
company's results beat quarterly estimates for profit and
revenue, and said it was more confident of easing supply chain
issues in its next fiscal year.
Micron Technology shares jumped 10% after the chip
company forecast second-quarter sales and profits will beat
estimates with shortages easing in 2022. The Philadelphia SE
Semiconductor index rose over 2%.
General Mills shares fell 4% after the consumer
staples company missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly
profit..
The benchmark S&P 500 has gained some 23% so far in 2021.
Some investors are wary about a tougher environment for
equities as the Federal Reserve is expected to start raising
interest rates next year.
"It's good to see green going into the next year but if you
just take a step back and look at the broader picture, you're
seeing financial conditions change," said Joshua Chastant,
senior investment analyst at GuideStone Capital Management.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
4.72-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.87-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 21 new highs and 80 new lows.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Shreyashi Sanyal and
Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and
Cynthia Osterman)